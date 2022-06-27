'Someone’s daughter, sister or mother’: Body found in Wellington bay

A woman’s body was found in the water at Kau Bay on the Miramar Peninsula on Monday.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a woman found in the water at Kau Bay in Wellington on Monday.

A passer-by notified police after noticing the body in the bay, at the northern end of Miramar Peninsula, about 12.45pm.

The woman’s body was recovered, but her identity is not yet known.

"At this time we are treating this woman's death as unexplained," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.

"She is someone's daughter, sister or mother, and it is vitally important we find out who she is as soon as possible."

The woman, who is thought to be of either Māori or Pasika descent, has the words “Ride or Die” tattooed on her left inner forearm.

She is described as being of slender build and between the ages of 20 and 35 and was wearing a white-coloured t-shirt with the initials STL in orange and blue writing on the front of it.

Anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the woman is asked to contact police immediately.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have been on Massey Rd on Monday between Scorching Bay and Shelley Bay.

"This can be a busy location, especially on a fine day with people travelling along Massey Rd or running, walking, cycling or out diving," Leitch said.

"We want to talk to anyone who was in that area up until just before 1pm today [Monday] and who may be able to assist."