Investigation into former judge's conduct powerless and 'futile'

A panel looking into the conduct of a former judge has decided it would be an abuse of process to continue when it would have no practical effect.

The three-person panel consisted of Chief High Court Judge Susan Thomas​​, District Court judge Lawrence Hinton and former diplomat Jacqueline Caine​ (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha).

The panel was appointed by Attorney-General David Parker​​ last year.

The complaint was about personal conduct and not about their capacity as a judge.

It heard arguments in April from the former judge’s lawyer Paul Wicks QC​ that the purpose of the Judicial Conduct Panel Act was to enhance public confidence in and protect the impartiality of the judiciary.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Chief High Court judge Justice Susan Thomas headed the panel that decided a former judge won’t go before it for an inquiry into their conduct.

But it was designed around a sitting judge and expressly excluded former or retired judges, he said.

In a decision released on Monday, the panel said the ultimate outcome of a report by a panel to the Attorney-General would be the potential removal of the judge in question.

“In this case, because the former judge is no longer a judge, the Attorney-General would have no power to take any action in relation to a report by the panel. The purpose of the panel cannot be fulfilled and to continue with the inquiry would be futile. “

It said it determined it had no jurisdiction to take any further action in the case.

The panel also said it would lift name suppression but allowed the former judge three weeks to consider appealing