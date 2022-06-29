Grave concerns - Police called over mystery dirt mound at cemetery

A police probe was launched into a mystery mound of dirt that appeared at a Waikato cemetery.

But despite some spadework, it appears all bodies in the graveyard were those expected to be there.

Ngāruawāhia cemetery was closed for two days as police examined an unexplained mound of dirt.

The Waikato District Council announced on social media on Thursday that the Jackson St Cemetery would be closed to the public due a ‘police matter’.

They said no burials or visits to grave sites would be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that police had conducted a scene examination in relation to an unexplained mound of dirt in the cemetery but offered few details.

“Nothing untoward was found, and the matter has been closed.”

The cemetery would reopen on Wednesday.

Neither council nor police would offer any further details.