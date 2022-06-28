Body of woman found at Wellington bay identified by police

A woman whose body was discovered in the water at Wellington’s Kau Bay has now been identified, police said.

They are continuing to treat the death as unexplained and a post-mortem is expected to be undertaken on Tuesday.

A passerby notified police after noticing the body in the bay, at the northern end of Miramar Peninsula, about 12.45pm on Monday.

Police have appealed for help from the public.

They want to hear from anyone who may have been on Massey Rd on Monday between Scorching Bay and Shelley Bay.

"This can be a busy location, especially on a fine day with people travelling along Massey Rd or running, walking, cycling or out diving," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said on Monday.

"We want to talk to anyone who was in that area up until just before 1pm today [Monday] and who may be able to assist."