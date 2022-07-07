Mohua 2042 sets vision and hope for Golden Bay's future

A roadmap to a more sustainable Golden Bay marks three years of work for Debbie Pearson and her team; and a possible turning point for Mohua.

In 2019, Pearson and her team began work developing the Mohua 2042 Sustainability Strategy, a framework pointing the way to a more sustainable future.

While the group initially focused on the environment and climate change mitigation, they quickly realised the strategy needed a wider scope, including transport, agriculture, food supply, waste management, housing and education.

Each of these areas was analysed to see what was already being done, and what gaps needed to be addressed, Pearson said.

For example, in the housing sector, Tākaka’s new co-housing development was a good example of progress that was already being made, Pearson said.

However, as the region grew, there was a need for a sustainable approach to waste management, water storage and affordability in other developments.

Part of creating the framework meant taking stock of what had already been achieved in Mohua, an exercise Pearson said was “so heartening”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Golden Bay is already full of "natural leaders" taking the initiative to improve their environment and community. (File photo)

“You can’t live in this community without knowing what is going on, but I was surprised by the long list of things that are already happening.”

This included conservation projects, and an ever-growing number of sustainable businesses, farms and producers, she said.

Until now, the work has been done by volunteers. Now the group hoped to create a charitable trust and seek funding to employ the right people to guide the strategy.

Andrew Wilson âWe wanted to let the community decide their vision for the future and how do we do that," said Debbie Pearson, co-ordinator of the Mohua 2042 Sustainability Strategy.

They hope the enthusiasm they’ve seen in the community will grow, with community members putting their hands up to help, Pearson said.

“It’s a diverse plan, it gives people an in for anything they’re interested in,” Pearson said. “It could be anything from planting trees to making chutney for the community centre; what is my passion and where do I want to step in?”

Grant Knowles, who worked alongside Pearson, hoped the framework would give people hope.

“We do have hope for a good, sustainable future. This is a turning point, people can have optimism.”

You can read about the strategy at tasman.govt.nz/my-community/a-sustainable-community, or email Mohua2042@gmail.com to get involved.