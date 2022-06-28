Man dies in custody at Spring Hill prison

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, the Spring Hill prison director said (file photo).

A man in custody at the Spring Hill prison has died on Tuesday morning.

Spring Hill Corrections facility director Scott Walker confirmed the death to Stuff, and said that staff “acted immediately and provided first aid, however were sadly unable to revive him”.

Walker said police attended and the death “is not being treated as suspicious”.

Police would be responsible for notifying the man’s next of kin.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Prisoners and staff affected by the man’s death are being provided with support,” he said.

The Coroner investigates and determines cause of death for all deaths in custody, he said. The independent Corrections Inspectorate will also conduct an investigation.

“As the man’s death remains subject to investigation, and the Coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide.”