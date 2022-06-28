Rush to dob in wanted Parliament occupiers after police share images

The faces of Parliament protesters that police are seeking to identify were released last week.

More than 30 anonymous reports have been made to police after they sought to identify 15 people from the occupation at Parliament.

A large scale investigation involving 15 terabytes of video and photos is underway as police seek to arrest those who carried out criminal activity. This has led to 12 prosecutions so far.

Last week, police released the images of 15 people they were hoping to identify.

At least 30 reports have been made via Crimestoppers, an anonymous reporting line, so far, which are now going through a “robust verification process”. Police expected to make further arrests, a spokesperson said.

A 40-year-old man appeared in Wellington District Court on Tuesday in relation to alleged offending on the final day of the occupation.

He is accused of rioting and assaulting police using a concrete paver. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, but this was unrelated to the occupation, a police spokesperson said.

He was bailed to reappear in court on July 18.