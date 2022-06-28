Councillor pushes for return of beach's famed poles to halt erosion

The sea has taken all but one pole from Dunedin's St Clair Beach and exposed sand sausages along the dunes.

A councillor is continuing his fight against sand being stripped from Dunedin’s St Clair beach, filing an urgent motion with his own council.

Earlier this month Stuff reported that heavy swells had stripped sand from the beach, exposing sand sausages and leaving just one of the iconic poles remaining.

Those poles were originally part of a groyne – a series of poles embedded in the sand and built out from the beach impacting how sand moves – first installed 120 years ago.

Now, Cr Jules Radich wants to reinstall a groyne, with the motion to be discussed by the Dunedin City Council on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* 'I'd rather put a hot needle in my eye than stand for mayor of Dunedin'

* Dunedin's main shopping street going one-way, but more needed to save retail precinct

* Errant councillor asked to apologise after finger-wagging tirade against deputy mayor



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Only one of the old groyne poles remain.

His letter to council chief executive Sandy Graham requested that the council “proceed to consent and reinstate the St Clair groyne on a five-year trial basis”.

Radich said the approach to management at the city beaches of St Clair and St Kilda had been “reactive” in the past, and little was done to address the risk of erosion and longer-term sea level rise.

“It is time to move from this reactive approach and undertake the easiest, least expensive and only proven St Clair sand retention mechanism included in the coastal plan,” Radich wrote.

Radich had support from the community to have the wooden pole groyne reinstated, with an online petition backed by him attracting 4600 signatures.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The wooden poles embedded in the sand at St Clair Beach affect how the sand moves, to slow down erosion.

Radich said sand was being increasingly stripped from city beaches over winter, with the coastal defences of rocks and sand sausages proving ineffective.

“Let's repair the poles at St Clair back to the efficient sand trap groyne it originally was.”

Radich claimed installing a groyne would raise the beach level “a metre or two over many acres, just as it did in the past”.

“These poles are one of Dunedin's beloved icons, let's restore them before they are gone forever.”

A 2019 council report concluded a groyne would help retain sand on one side, but reduce sand on the other.

To be effective, a groyne at St Clair would need to be at least 65m long.

“Even if you are a sceptic it is worth spending $100,000 to repair those poles, because whether you believe it will add sand or not... people love the poles,” Radich told Stuff earlier.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff People walk along exposed sand sausages at St Clair beach.

A 2020 council report estimated the cost to construct the proposed timber groyne at $150,000.

In addition, consenting costs were estimated at $15,000, a monitoring programme would cost $7,500 per year, while annual maintenance was expected to be between $30,000 to $60,000 per year.

Radich said he had widespread support for the reinstallation of the groyne, but “the only blockage to this is political”.

When asked if he was confident if he had the numbers to have the groynes reinstated, he replied: “No.”