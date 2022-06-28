Plea for Govt funding as Westport flood plan balloons from $10m to $54m

Snodgrass Road in Westport surrounded by water during the state of emergency in July 2021.

Some residents in the West Coast town of Westport say they feel abandoned in a multi-million dollar plan to build flood walls in some areas and not others.

The cost of the plan to help protect Westport from flood has ballooned from an estimated $10m to $54m – and some areas will be left undefended.

Two West Coast councils are asking the Government for $43.3m including $10m to help some residents to move away from the river. The rest would be paid for by ratepayers.

In 2021, 71% of residents voted for a $10.2m flood protection scheme proposed by the West Coast Regional Council which included flood walls around Orowaiti Lagoon and Snodgrass Rd, that were flooded twice in three years.

READ MORE:

* $2.6m flood protection fix for Westport approved

* Govt promises support for Buller schools as series of flood events leave children fearful every time it rains

* Council rejects new protection options for West Coast town devastated by winter floods

* Long road ahead for flood-weary residents with red and yellow-stickered homes

* Flood-stricken Westport: Saving a West Coast town and its future



Westport was inundated with floods on July 17 and 18 last year that forced more than 2000 of its 4500-odd residents to evacuate their homes and flooded almost 500 homes.

The town was hit with flooding again in February with substantial damage to infrastructure and homes.

Following the floods, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta asked the councils to put forward a “co-investment” plan for flood protection. The business case was approved by regional councillors on Tuesday and will be put before Buller district councillors at their meeting on Wednesday. It has the support of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A makeshift stop bank was put in place to prevent flooding along Snodgrass Rd which runs along the Orowaiti river.

The increased cost is partly due to more detailed planning, different types of walls and the plan being sufficient to protect Westport from a mid-range future climate change scenario. Using previous figures from the West Coast Regional Council, a $50m bill would cost Westport ratepayers $389 each per year for 25 years for every $100,000 of capital value they owned.

The $54m plan proposes to spend $32.2m on 18km of flood walls around Westport and Carters Beach, and $12m on upgrading the stormwater system which is prone to flooding some low-lying areas. The plan does not include a flood wall around Snodgrass Rd because it would increase flood risk for upstream properties and a higher wall would need to be built for Westport.

It does propose replanting an area known as Organs Island which would help reduce the overflow into the Orowaiti River and a $10m fund to help Snodgrass residents who it acknowledges would be more vulnerable than those in Westport.

The fund could be used to subsidise half of the cost for owners to relocate, raise floor levels or undertake minor earthworks to manage water.

“The Snodgrass community is at the forefront of New Zealand’s adaptation effort. Every hazard risk and climate resilient policy quandary is captured in this small settlement. We appreciate that the Government will not wish to set a precedent, but we feel we have an ethical obligation to provide some measure of assistance,” it said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Marcus Shenker’s Snodgrass Road home was flooded in July 2021.

Snodgrass Rd resident Marcus Shenker said he felt that the councils were sacrificing and abandoning the area to flooding.

His house had been left uninhabitable twice and he was unable to rebuild at a higher floor level because of the house’s age. He said it was a matter of time before it flooded again, and he could not afford to relocate it.

“If we got a good payout for our house and section we would gladly move,” he said.

Accountant Frank Dooley, who is a trustee of four properties on Snodgrass Rd, said Snodgrass Rd and other rural properties to the south were “left out on a limb” despite having been included in the previous proposal that was approved by ratepayers.

“What’s been put forward has been prepared in a constrained timeframe without sufficient thought and without taking the ratepayers into account. It’s not what was consulted on in the long term plan,” he said.

Regional council chairman Allan Birchfield said Snodgrass residents were not being left behind.

“There is provision there for Snodgrass Rd. It is all dependent on the Government coming up with the money - it’s all hypothetical until they do,” he said.

The plan says Westport’s 4600 residents could not afford to protect themselves, but doing nothing was “vastly more expensive”. Insurance costs of the July floods were almost $100m – and the councils believe their proposals would prevent another $400m of damage.

“Westport is not well-heeled... we are one of the most deprived communities in Aotearoa. We are the oldest population and have one of the lowest rates of disposable incomes in New Zealand,” it says.

The councils also intended to restrict development in flood zones.