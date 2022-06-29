Man shot by police suffered from mental health issues, neighbours say

In a quiet cul-de-sac, a Kaiapoi resident left a small brick bungalow with his backpack on and waved goodbye to one of his neighbours.

He was calm and friendly, but less than two hours later he would lie critically injured on the main street of Kaiapoi after he was shot multiple times by police.

Afterwards, Taser wires would lay strewn across the footpath as police officers administered first aid.

It told the story of a tense situation that police were unable to de-escalate despite numerous attempts to subdue the man with a Taser gun and pepper spray.

Saturday had already been a tragic afternoon in Canterbury. Just hours before, Christchurch police were dealing with the horrific aftermath of a random stabbing in Sockburn during which Laisa Maraia Waka, aged in her 50s, was killed while she was walking home from work.

In Kaiapoi, police responded when the man allegedly threatened a member of the public with a metal bar and knife on Williams Street at 7.20pm. He also allegedly attacked a police car.

A nearby resident recalled hearing screaming at that time and said at least six shots were fired.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A police car with a broken windscreen sits on the side of Williams St in Kaiapoi on Sunday morning.

Later Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said the man had gone down a private driveway, but after 15 minutes of negotiation he was shot and struck in the abdomen, chest and limbs.

On Tuesday the man remained in a critical but stable condition in Christchurch Hospital, but now his neighbours are trying to piece together what happened and why.

In the aftermath of the shooting, neighbours have told a story of a loner dealing with the effects of a significant head injury after a serious car accident.

Neighbour Shelly* said her family had known the man for a decade. Along with other residents of the cul-de-sac, they were aware of his mental health issues and looked out for the man she described as “lovely”.

With little signs of the irrational behaviour that put him in hospital, apart from one instance years ago when he kicked in his mailbox, the man quietly went about his business.

“I never saw him lose his s.... You could calm down.”

Shelly said there were signs of his head injury, recalling her first meeting with him a decade ago when he exhibited paranoia, believing Vodafone and a petrol station were working together to elicit money out of him.

Stuff Used Taser cartridges lie on the footpath after a man was shot and critically injured in Kaiapoi.

Every day the man would don his backpack and leave his house in the morning and would sit in the main street, watching people go by before arriving home at around 8pm each night. A big drinker, the man did try to hide his alcoholism while on the street, but neighbours often saw him drinking in the park next to his house.

“To the naked eye, you wouldn’t have known,” she said.

She believed he had sold some of his possessions to fund his drinking.

Another shocked neighbour said the police confirmed the man was the victim when they came and searched his house on Sunday. She only saw him a handful of times because she worked during the day, but he always waved.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A police officer guards a property in Kaiapoi where police shot a man threatening a member of the public.

Now the neighbours are wondering if a friendly face could have calmed the man down when he was confronted by the police.

“The police know him,” Shelly said. “They know of his injuries and that’s what makes me sad. Why did it have to go to the level it went to – because he hadn’t actually attacked anyone?”

She thought the man would have attacked the police car as a way to deal with his anger as his head injury meant he was unable to regulate his emotions. Shelly said she had also heard that he had been “harassed” many times by young people and thought he was carrying a metal bar as protection.

She puts the blame for the man’s situation at the door of New Zealand’s mental health services. With no obvious support, he was left alone to deal with his condition, she said.

Now she and other neighbours worry about his future should he recover from his injuries.

“It’s sad … we kind of don’t want him to pull through because what’s his future going to be like?”

Price said the incident would have a huge impact on the officers involved, including their family and colleagues.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified and a critical incident investigation is underway.

*Not her real name.

