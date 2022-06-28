New 24/7 national emergency response centre aims to cut disaster delays

The Emergency Management Minister says she expects things to “get worse before they get better”. (First aired March 2022).

A new 24/7 centre for live monitoring, alerting and reporting of unfolding national emergencies will give New Zealand a significant time advantage in the face of crisis and remove the significant on-call work burden for emergency management staff.

New Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty, who has held the portfolio for two weeks after the prime minister reshuffled Cabinet, opened the MAR Centre at the National Emergency Management Agency’s Wellington headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

The centre was set up after a ministerial review found vulnerabilities in the way Aotearoa responded to natural disasters and other emergencies, including the Kaikōura earthquake of 2016 and Port Hills fire of 2017.

“I think that people will genuinely be surprised to learn such a centre hasn’t been set up previously,” McAnulty said at a stand-up on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Napier may ditch emergency sirens after studies find they can do more harm than good

* Misbehaving MPs on notice as new employment law comes into force

* Minister says civil defence better placed to deal with Manawatū and Whanganui disasters

* State of Emergency: Is New Zealand prepared for the worst?



Previously, emergency management staff had been rostered on throughout the day and put on a second, on-call overnight/weekend duties roster which would mean their getting up, potentially in the middle of the night, to respond to a major national emergency.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Staff work at the new National Emergency Management Agency’s Monitoring Alerting and Reporting (MAR) Centre. Pictured: MAR watch officer Matthew Smith.

McAnulty said Aotearoa had been well-served by its dedicated emergency management staff, but there was an inherent delay with the on-call system. “They need to get their gear together, send a notification, get down to the centre. That delay’s now been removed.”

Staff wellbeing was also a major factor in the decision to open the centre. Emergency management staff worked in a high stress environment, and juggled family and personal commitments on top of the sacrifice of being on-call. “It’s a lot to ask a small team.”

McAnulty denied there were emergency management staff shortages despite an ongoing skilled labour crisis that was affecting many other workforces.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Matthew Smith and Sarah Godber pictured at work at NEMA’s Wellington headquarters.

All but one of the applicants for the new centre were external recruits, McAnulty said, meaning experience had not been reshuffled within the agency.

Staff at the new centre would constantly monitor for hazards and in the event of an emergency, provide fast and accurate alerts to the Government and to Kiwis about what was happening and what to do. The new centre would also help regional Civil Defence groups, local councils and first responders in emergencies.

Director of Civil Defence​ Gary Knowles said the centre would help the country better deal with the prevalence of more frequent climate change-related extreme weather events, tsunamis and floods.

McAnulty thanked Knowles and other emergency management staff for completing the centre a couple of years ahead of schedule and under budget.

The centre was part of a wider Government plan to strengthen the country’s emergency management system.