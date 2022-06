Police are attending a serious crash southwest of Matamata (file photo).

Emergency services are attending a serious crash involving two cars near Matamata.

The crash happen between Hinuera and Piarere on State Highway 29, southwest of Matamata about 7.50am on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

At this stage police are unsure of the extent of injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route and follow posted diversions.