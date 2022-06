A person is in a critical condition after being involved in a car crash near Mataura.

A person was taken by helicopter to Southland Hospital in a critical condition after the car they were in crashed near Mataura on Wednesday morning.

The car had crashed into a power pole on the Pioneer-Mataura Highway, near the Glencoe Highway.

Emergency services were contacted at 5.40am.

A police spokesperson said PowerNet was contacted to repair the pole.