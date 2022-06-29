Judge alarmed Central Otago drug supplier had sawn-off shot guns

An Invercargill woman was sentenced to community detention and supervision for demanding money with menace with intent to steal it in Invercargill District Court on Wednesday.

A drug supplier’s claim he had sawn-off shotguns to shoot rabbits hasn’t washed with a district court judge.

Joshua Haddon received a six-month home detention sentence after admitting drugs and firearms charges when appearing before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday.

The convictions included possession of MDMA for supply, possession of controlled drugs for supply, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawfully possessing a sawn off double-barrelled shotgun and a sawn off pump-action shotgun.

Haddon, through his lawyer Roger Eagles, suggested the firearms were used to shoot rabbits and could not be linked to the drugs. But the judge said that was laughable, and he would have to be “very close to the rabbits” to shoot them with a sawn off shotgun.

Crown lawyer Mike Brownlie also didn’t buy it, saying he accepted the firearms were not in Haddon’s house – they were in a shed – but it was a “fair inference” they were connected to the drug offending.

Judge Phillips said police began investigating Haddon when looking into the supply of Class A drugs in the Wanaka and Lake Hawea area.

Haddon, now 33, made five trips to Auckland, a city he had a strong connection to, in 2020, raising the suspicions of police.

A subsequent search warrant at his property found 102 grams of cannabis and “alarmingly” the two sawn off shotguns.

The judge said police later intercepted a courier package containing methamphetamine which was addressed to Haddon’s Lake Hawea property. The package had been posted by Haddon from Auckland, the judge said.

Eagles had argued Haddon had pleaded guilty on the basis that the drugs were being sent to Haddon’s letter box for other people to pick up, but the judge said he took issue with that.

The court heard Haddon had become involved in drug supplying for financial reasons after losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haddon had a Navy background and had worked hard to obtain qualifications in electrical and marine engineering, and he had worked in the mines in Australia, the judge said. He moved to Wanaka in 2018.