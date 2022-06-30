Infamous Titirangi chickens 'bok' on the streets after $25k spent to remove them

Feral chickens roaming around Titirangi War Memorial Hall before the council began its round-up. (First published June 2019)

Feral chickens that terrorised children and were blamed for an infestation of “cat-sized” rats are back on the streets, despite politicians spending thousands to remove them.

West Auckland’s Titirangi has battled poultry problems for years and in 2019, the Waitākere Local Board paid $25,000 to get rid of more than 200 birds.

The removal of the chickens was requested by the majority of locals and 240 of the birds were captured and re-homed, but local board deputy chairperson Greg Presland said not every single bird was captured.

Years on, a flock of about 30 birds are roosting by Titirangi library, driving residents “mad” with constant crowing.

READ MORE:

* Titirangi's bird invasion catches attention of thriller author Stephen King

* Auckland suburb's chicken problem back, locals and pandemic to blame

* Auckland's Titirangi chickens: Where are they now?



Presland said he lived in “ground zero” of the chicken infestation and while there were fewer than before, they hadn’t gone.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Feral chickens wandering around Titirangi in West Auckland.

“They have not gone anywhere – in fact, there is a rooster crowing outside my window right now,” he said.

“The numbers are significantly reduced, but they’re still a nuisance. I’m aware locals are taking steps to make sure numbers don’t get too big.”

Brian Adam, who also lives near the chickens, said he was “being driven mad” by crowing starting from 3.30am and going until 7pm.

“There’s a person feeding them and we’ve begged them to stop but they keep doing it regardless.”

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff A flock of the chickens have been living in a patch of trees next to Titirangi library.

Adam said there were lots of roosters in the flock and he believed people were probably driving there to dump unwanted roosters, bolstering numbers.

“More keep being hatched. I’d like to see them culled or relocated again.”

Adam and his wife Barbara both worked from home and said the noise from the roosters was very disruptive and they had to keep windows closed.

Barbara Adam said the chicken population was “escalating fast” and along with the noise, the area where they roosted stank and there was chicken poo all over the footpath.

Presland said he would speak with staff about further action to deal with the chickens that were in the council reserve by the library.

“There is one very kindhearted local who regularly feeds them. We have asked them repeatedly to stop, but technically they’re not breaching any bylaw so not much can be done.

“Maybe it would be good to have a sign telling people not to feed the chickens.”

Oliver Kunzendorff, Auckland Council’s head of area operations, said since the 2019 re-homing the council had done a number of smaller culling “night shoots”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Some of the original Titirangi chickens were re-homed on a bee farm in South Auckland. (File photo)

“We’re not considering taking enforcement action at this time, but we’ll arrange another visit to the area soon to establish population levels and see if further action is needed.”

A few kilometres away in New Lynn, locals were also speculating whether some Titirangi chickens may have migrated to Olympic Park, on Portage Rd.

Whau Local Board deputy chairperson Fasitua Amosa said while he hadn’t heard anything official about the chickens being an issue, he’d spotted them at the park.

"I saw them with my own eyes the other week and thought, ‘you guys are a long way from Titirangi’.”