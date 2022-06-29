Auckland dog groomer whose pets perished in fire humbled by community support

Pooches Gavin and Stacey perished in the house fire despite best efforts to save them.

An Auckland couple who lost everything, including their two dogs, in a house fire say they have been humbled by the generosity of the local community.

Mark Gibbs was at work and his partner Rebecca Ward was at the gym when they got a text message from their automated security system.

The security cameras on their driveway at their home on the Hibiscus Coast had detected movement which would turn out to be smoke.

Supplied Gibbs said the house was engulfed in fire within minutes, just like in the emergency safety ads on the television.

They both rushed home and were there within 10 minutes, but by then the house was fully ablaze, Gibbs said.

READ MORE:

* West Coast community rallies behind family after fire tears through home

* Larger-than-life dog photos bring fame



Gibbs tried his best to save their two dogs, Gavin and Stacey, who were trapped inside the house, but the flames and the smoke were too thick.

Supplied Ward’s business Coastal Grooming is well-known in the community.

He cut himself badly on broken glass attempting to get in through the back door to save them.

Friends of Rebecca Ward said she was the type of person who would provide her services free of charge for neighbours’ animals who needed care, even if they couldn’t afford it, because she was an animal lover.

Gibbs said many of those people had since returned to offer their support following the fire.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Specialist Fire Investigator Murray Milne-Maresca at the Invercargill Fire Station, warning people of the fire hazards going into the winter season after a spate of house fires (first published May 2019).

“Our neighbours offered us a spare room and by the time we got back there were more than 10 bags of food and clothing.

“Some of the clothes had been purchased brand new.”

Gibbs and Ward have now managed to get a rental house just down the road from where they were living.

Supplied The community was quick to support Rebecca Ward and Mark Gibbs after a house fire left them with nothing.

“We stopped in at the Barfoot and Thompson office and they assured us they would find something. Twenty minutes later they called us up and had found it.”

The family lost everything, aside from the clothes on their back, but had been donated bits of furniture and benefited from a Givealittle and collection from the local school.

“Until you experience something like this, you can’t know what it is like. But the Hibiscus Coast is just an awesome community,” Gibbs said.

The couple’s insurer is investigating the cause of the blaze.