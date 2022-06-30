Kiwi paraglider took photos of the idyllic landscape he was about to crash into

The scenery in the French Alps captured by Nick Neynens before his cliffside crash on the Col des Aravis.

Nick Neynens started a stunning morning of paragliding by taking a photo of the mountains he would crash into minutes later.

Two weeks later, the Kiwi veteran of the sport is lying injured in a hospital bed in the French Alps-side city of Annecy with a bad back injury, unable to feel his legs and facing an uncertain future.

Neynens has been a likeable legend of the sport both in Aotearoa and Europe for many years.

He’s found fame in the sport for a New Zealand-record fly as well as his tradition of doing the self-styled “world’s toughest” paragliding race in his jandals.

He knows the game inside out, and he knows people will think he was taking too many risks in the moments before he hit a cliff on the Col des Aravis at high speed on June 14.

The reality is, he says, he was just being his sociable self.

It all started so positively. After an hour of flying with three companions the previous evening, Neynens and his companions came to a spot in the Alps that was both idyllic and remote and set up camp for the night.

But when they awoke he went to take off from the same mountains in the morning, the conditions started to subtly change.

GoFundme Nick Neynens in Annecy Hospital after his cliffside paragliding crash.

One of his companions took longer than the others to launch off and Neynens circled back.

"I was sort of encouraging him, helping to guide him off the hill because things were changing a bit on the ground."

The last thing Neynens remembers is the successful launch of his companion.

It's thought he experienced a collapse of his glider while very close to a cliff face. Another of his friends, watching in horror from mid-air, frantically called emergency services.

A helicopter arrived to take him to hospital. Apparently he was conscious and talking to paramedics.

But Neynens, who suffered deep facial injuries and a significant spinal injury requiring 25 centimetres of staples to stabilise it, remembers none the flight, and nothing of his first few days drugged in hospital.

Neynens is a prolific documenter of his paragliding adventures and his first realisation that something was badly wrong was when he picked up his phone in his hospital bed and realised that five days had passed since he took his last photo.

Alone in a foreign hospital with a head injury, Neynens says he suffered episodes of paranoia, but is now slowly coming back to reality.

His parents are with him, and the remarkable support of the paragliding community has also helped him through the past week.

Supplied Nick Neynens in his happy place in the air on a paragliding flight a few years ago.

A GoFundMe page set up to help medically evacuate Neynens to Australia has raised more than $50,000 already.

As luck would have it, one of Neynens' companions on the paragliding trip, friend Andrew Dobinson, works in the medical evacuation industry and is helping co-ordinate it.

But there will be significant costs ahead and paragliding is not an activity that travel insurance generally covers.

Neynens says he can't put his finger on why the crash happened, given he wasn't being competitive and wasn't taking a risk.

A video could help him untangle it, but while it's possible, it's not likely that he has one of the crash.

"I haven't been able to connect to the camera yet. But it's unlikely I was recording because on the long trips like that, I'm usually I'm pretty tight with footage just so I don't have so much to edit, and also because I'm always trying to make my batteries last a bit longer."

For now, Neynens is focused on getting well. While he can't feel anything when he touches the skin on his legs, he made a potentially important breakthrough on Monday when he realised his legs could hold a small amount of his weight. A small step in a long path ahead.