Man who tried to save drowning friend lucky to be alive, search team say

Maruia Falls was flowing fast at 2pm on Friday as heavy rain battered the western South Island.

A man who tried to save his drowning friend is lucky to be alive, according to one of the rescue team still searching to recover a body.

A Christchurch man in his 20s went missing at Maruia Falls at midday last Friday after he and a friend went into the water for a swim at the popular stop-off point on State Highway 65 in the Tasman district.

New details suggest the man’s friend was lucky to survive after he desperately tried to save him.

New Zealand Kayak School co-owner Daan Jimmink has been out to search for the missing man on a number of occasions since he disappeared.

READ MORE:

* Badly injured surfer saved on remote Auckland beach after writing 'HELP' in the sand

* Bodies of two swimmers pulled from separate south Auckland waterfalls

* Police recover body at Northland waterfall following search



He understood that the pair jumped off the falls and the surviving swimmer had got to the side but had jumped back in again when his friend appeared to be in difficulty.

The pair then “got into a bit of trouble” and the swimmer had to “push away” from the struggling man. The survivor then needed to be rescued by two members of the public.

Supplied/Police Police search for the missing swimmer at Maruia Falls.

A St John spokesperson said they treated the survivor at the scene before he was taken to Nelson Hospital with moderate injuries.

Jimmink said the area the man went missing in is known to have severe undercurrents, and said the survivor was “definitely” lucky to be alive.

“It’s kind of a like a rip in the ocean, but you can’t tell which direction it’s going.”

He said when he himself had swum in similar spots he had always used safety gear, but he understood the pair were not wearing any specialist white water equipment.

Signs in the area clearly state the dangers of swimming in the falls, he said.

Police are yet to release the name of the missing man, and said they had conducted a riverbank-based search on Wednesday.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff The falls are known to be treacherous due to severe undercurrents.

They hoped a comprehensive search could resume on Friday, depending on the weather and river conditions.

Earlier in the week Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Matt Scoles said the river was very high and “very, very cold”.

A day after the man went missing the police dive squad worked in what Scoles said were “extremely challenging conditions”, and were not able to canvas some parts of the area due to safety concerns.

Created by the 1929 Murchison earthquake, the 11m waterfall is considered treacherous, with several people drowning in the past decade.

In 2017, Breanna Charlotte Lattimore, 24, died after she was pulled under by an eddy when swimming at the bottom of the falls.

In 2014, then conservation minister Nick Smith called for a review of safety barriers and signage at the falls after Christchurch man Darryl Rolton, 54, died while trying to rescue a friend who was sucked over the falls while swimming in a pool above them.