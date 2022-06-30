Woman claiming to be from SPCA tries to steal dog from owner

A woman, armed with a dog pole and claiming to be an SPCA dog ranger, attempted to seize a dog from its owner while out walking in Hokitika.

The owner was taking her elderly dog for a walk on Kaniere Rd on June 22 when a dog on a twine lead broke free from its male owner and rushed towards her. Its owner also began verbally abusing the woman.

Westland District Council dog control officer Clare Lomax said the man grabbed his dog and walked on but about 15 minutes later the dog walker was approached by a woman in a silver ute with a dog crate on the back.

“The lady came out with a dog pole and said she was from the SPCA and told the lady she had a dangerous dog and she was going to seize it and put the pole around the dog’s neck,” she said.

Lomax, the only dog control officer between Hokitika and Haast, said the woman disputed her dog was dangerous. The ute driver took out a scanning machine She claimed to scan the dog’s microchip and then declared the dog could not belong to the woman as it was registered to a man.

Lomax said owner details were impossible to get from a microchip scanning machine, which read a number that needed to be searched in a database.

The dog owner eventually got away from the woman and rushed home feeling shaken and intimidated.

On her way she saw the man and dog she had encountered earlier now together with the woman in the ute. “It really knocked her for six. It was awful,” said Lomax.

The woman’s father called Lomax who called the SPCA and police.

The man, woman and ute had not been seen in Hokitika since, Lomax said.

The man was dressed entirely in black with a hoodie and sunglasses while the woman was thin with long, blonde ponytail dressed in black pants, work boots and a purple top.

SPCA inspectorate team leader Jamie Hancock said it was an offence under the Animal Welfare Act to impersonate an SPCA inspector and she was “highly disappointed” to hear someone may have falsely presented themselves as one.

She said SPCA inspectors would always present formal identification, would generally be wearing an SPCA uniform and driving a sign-written vehicle.

The incident has also prompted a warning from the Westland District Council.

“If you are or have been approached by anyone who does not meet the above criteria about your dog, please contact council and the police and provide as much detail about the incident as you can,” it said.