New website created to rehome senior dogs

Kim Gruebner, with dog Stella, is the founder of the New Zealand-wide Senior Dog Club.

A new website has been set up to help find new homes for old dogs.

Senior Dog Club has been established by Auckland vet nurse Kim Gruebner, where people can home a “retired” dog, sponsor one or donate to the cause.

The nationwide club is in its second week with eight people keen to adopt a pooch and two already in their new homes.

When 17-year-old Jack Russell Max, who she walked for a job, was searching for a new home, Gruebner came up with the idea of the Senior Dog Club and he was her very first client.

“There was a big gap in the dog industry for people being able to rehome their dog before they go into a rest home or die, with peace of mind [about their dog’s future].”

Max lived with his new family until he was 18 and a half.

Anyone interested in adopting a senior dog is able to join the club but must undergo police checks and Gruebner opts to interview them in their own homes or by Zoom meeting to make sure they are a good fit.

If no-one in the same town or city as the dog was available, it could be transported to a club member in another part of the country, Gruebner said.

“I will have a network of people who are happy to take senior dogs into their homes.

“But, I’m not going to be handing over dogs to anybody that I’m not in a trusting relationship with.”.

Gruebner believed a lot of breeders sold dogs and did not know anything about the environment the animal was going to.

During her time studying vet nursing in 2016, she discovered there was a lack of knowledge in the community about caring for animals.

“I found out that a lot of pet owners had no idea how to look after their pets.

“Animal welfare is my biggest passion.”

A report published by NZ Companion Animal Trust in October 2020, showed that 34% of NZ households had at least one dog and 78% of the survey respondents considered their dog to be a member of the family.

With the launch of the Senior Dog Club, Gruebner wants to educate the NZ community about the importance of caring for older dogs.

Gruebner has been a professional dog walker for six years.

To sign up to rehome your dog or offer to adopt visit dearhumans.co.nz/senior-dog-club/.