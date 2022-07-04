Fears father may have died in campervan fire while son slept next door

A person has died following a fire that engulfed a caravan in the Christchurch suburb of Redwood on Monday.

Neighbours fear a father may have died in a campervan fire while his son slept in the house next door.

Police have confirmed one person died in a fire that engulfed a campervan in the Christchurch suburb of Redwood early on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Te Maru Place at 12.39am. The person was found in a campervan parked in the driveway of a house.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said an investigation was under way.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained,” he said.

Ram Karki, who lives across the road, said he was one of the first on the scene.

He heard a loud bang and thought someone was breaking into his car but went back to bed when he saw no-one was there.

Soon after, he heard a second loud bang and looked outside to see a fire across the road.

“I just opened my curtain and saw a big fire.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ram Karki says he heard two loud bangs and looked out his window to see a fire across the road.

He ran over as another couple was trying to open the property’s locked gate. Karki jumped the fence and frantically knocked on the door of the home.

“We started yelling fire, fire.”

It was a few minutes before a young man answered, he said. The campervan in the driveway was well ablaze by then.

Karki said the man, believed to be in his early 20s, told him it was only him and his dad at home.

The man went to his dad’s bedroom but no-one was there, Karki said.

“We couldn’t find him, so we realised he must be in the caravan.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Emergency services found a deceased person inside a campervan destroyed by the fire.

Amanda Panfilow, who lives a couple of houses down, said she had met the residents recently at a neighbourhood barbecue.

The young man who lived there was in “complete shock” following the fire and she tried to comfort him, she said.

“We heard a bang and I could see big flames ... just horrific.”

A scene guard was in place overnight and police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators were to carry out a scene examination on Monday morning.