Giant spinning top sculptures to be 'beacons for Kirikiriroa' alongside the Waikato Expressway

Stone poro takataka were unearthed during the construction of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway, providing inspiration for artworks near the Resolution Interchange.

They may be “beacons for Kirikiriroa”, but two giant spinning top sculptures were carefully dulled to avoid accidents on the nearby Waikato Expressway.

The poro takataka sit at Resolution Interchange in Hamilton, alongside the final section of the expressway, which is expected to open following the official blessing on July 12.

They’re designed by Rotorua-based artist Eugene Kara and acknowledge tangata whenua’s ancestral connection to the land and aspirations for the future.

Kara has been working on them for the past two-and-a-half years. Made of stainless steel, they stand over 19 metres tall and depict the relationship between parents and children.

SUPPLIED Rotorua-based artist Eugene Kara initially considered a bronze work, but found stainless steel more suited to the landscape.

“They represent the importance of family relationships, and once upon a time when our ancestors used to be roaming around they were bringing up the kids, and teaching the kids those hidden skills that are embedded in playful moments. The spinning top represents those playful moments.”

And poro takataka were among the old taonga unearthed during construction of the roading infrastructure, along with toki (axes). The artistic spinning top installations cost $375,000, Waka Kotahi said.

Kara specialises in bronze casting and initially considered a bronze work, but steel was the best material for visual impact and for the landscape.

”There is so much more we could achieve with [stainless steel] in terms of colour and the quality of the material lent itself well to that area. With it being a vibrant, reflective type of stainless steel we wanted it to become a beacon for Kirikiriroa as well.”

“Our original approach was to have it highly polished, but obviously it would blind everybody and cause a lot of accidents,” he said.

The steel was dulled as it went through reviews by engineering and roading auditors.

“We tried to push it as far as we could go ... We were able to get some highlights in some edges and some surface design.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The art pieces were blessed by local iwi on Tuesday.

The poro takataka sculptures also evoke the spiritual covenant of Hani and Puna, originally placed through sacred rituals at Kāwhia by Hoturoa, the captain of the Tainui waka and Rakataura, the waka’s priest. They ensure that the land of Waikato-Tainui remains fertile and life-sustaining for iwi.

As more Māori artwork is incorporated into the construction of the country’s highways, Kara said it’s important to acknowledge the hard work that has gone on to make a partnership happen.

“That’s probably why we have got so much better outputs in the infrastructure space, instead of creating roads and roundabouts that are cutting through ancestral land and without any acknowledgement of the people of those areas. Iwi not only here in Waikato-Tainui but throughout the motu are able to have a visual presence back on their land.”

While proud to be able to create the works on behalf of the tribe and help tell the stories, Kara is also humbled when driving past his artwork.

“You look at it and think, I wish I could have done that better. It’s a sobering reminder of things you can do better for next time. ... We are our worst critics but also our best critics.”

Kara said installing the works went pretty smoothly considering their size.

“It was really quick, it took about an hour and a half. And the lifting itself was probably half an hour, because they can’t spend too much time in the air, or they start swinging around.”