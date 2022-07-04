Firearms threat puts Greymouth hospital into lockdown

Access to Greymouth’s Te Nīkau hospital was restricted on Friday following a “credible” firearms threat. (File photo)

A “credible” firearms threat to staff put Greymouth’s hospital into lockdown on Friday.

The threat was made public about 6pm on Friday by Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai o Poutini West Coast, previously the West Coast District Health Board.

A Facebook post warning about the threat was later deleted and the hospital was open as normal by Saturday.

General manager Philip Wheble said the threat was made to staff on the Greymouth health campus from a known individual.

“We took a number of steps to enhance security. This included restricting access to Te Nīkau facilities, informing health staff on the Coast and advised them of what actions they should take to keep themselves and patients safe. Patients were also advised,” he said.

The threat to staff had since been de-escalated and there was no longer a risk from this situation, he said.

A police spokesperson said police were notified but the incident was handled by Te Whatu Ora.