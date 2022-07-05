Southlander's journey from meatworker to brain surgeon

A former Southland meat worker who became a brain surgeon hopes to forge a trail for other Samoans who want to follow a similar path.

Invercargill born and bred Neal Kerr has been working in neurosurgery for seven years, performing brain and spinal surgeries under supervision at Dunedin, Sydney and Waikato hospitals.

Now his career has ramped up a notch after being selected by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons to do specialist brain and spinal surgery training which will take between five and nine years to complete.

He was already performing “basic” brain and spinal surgeries, but for the next five to nine years would be taught how to do complicated surgeries, he said.

Kerr was the only Kiwi selected in the 2023 specialist training intake, alongside about nine Australians, after about 60 people who applied.

He was just the fifth Kiwi selected for the training in the past five years, and prior to that just one Kiwi had been selected in at least five years.

Kerr, 36, said he was proud of his Samoan heritage, from his mother’s side, and would share his knowledge to help other Samoans who wanted to follow a similar path.

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons will now place him in a different hospital each year for the next five to nine years, in both Australia and New Zealand, where he will perform a range of brain and spinal surgeries and work under different surgeons.

If all goes to plan, in the late 2020s he will sit a final exam and become a fully qualified neurosurgeon.

Supplied Neal Kerr, centre, surrounded by family, from left, brother Gavin, mum Arieta, niece Kristi, dad John and brother Aaron.

Currently based in Hamilton, he attributed much of his success to the Invercargill upbringing his parents gave him, and said the guidance he received at Southland Boys’ High School gave him the belief he could do anything.

His initial foray to Otago University was to study chemistry and physiology before taking a year off to work at the Alliance meatworks near Invercargill - the workplace of his father, John.

He then directed his attentions to medicine, with his work including one year as a junior doctor at Southland Hospital.

Kerr, who has a strong Christian faith, said he loved Southland and was inspired to become a brain surgeon more than a decade ago when the south had a much-publicised shortage of neurosurgeons.

A subsequent stint as a medical elective student in Delhi, India in 2013 allowed him to see the positive difference brain surgery made to people’s lives, and he had always been fascinated by the “soggy wet mass” called a brain.

Christchurch neurosurgeon Simon John, New Zealand’s representative on Australasia’s training board for neurosurgery, said about 22 fully qualified neurosurgeons work in New Zealand.