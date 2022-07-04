Canterbury farmer fined and disqualified after 40 calves euthanised to 'end their suffering'

A 62-year-old farmer has been fined and disqualified from raising calves after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Welfare Act. (File photo)

A Canterbury farmer has been disqualified and fined $26,000 after 40 calves had to be euthanised due to poor health, while hundreds of dead calves were left to decompose in what he called “the pit”.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) staff euthanised 19 animals when they first visited John Yi Jian’s farm in August 2020, with a further 21 euthanised a month later “to end their suffering”, MPI said.

The 62-year-old was housing 454 calves in pig sheds. They were mostly being cared for by a contractor who had no experience in calf rearing when MPI began an investigation after receiving a complaint.

Calves were found in sheds with poor ventilation, showing signs of disease and scouring, and were suffering from heat stress and dehydration, Murray Pridham, MPI regional manager animal welfare and National Animal Identification and Tracing (Nait) compliance, said.

Jiang was sentenced in Christchurch District Court last Friday where he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Welfare Act. He was disqualified from owning calves for two years and was ordered to pay $5523 in vet costs.

Jiang was also fined $24,000 for Nait offences.

Tests on live animals by MPI animal welfare inspectors and veterinarians showed many were suffering from rotavirus, cryptosporidium, and salmonella.

“If not treated, all these illnesses include diarrhoea as a symptom and can lead to death from dehydration.”

The investigation found Jiang, an alternative medicine practitioner, was using lavender extracts as a health supplement for sick animals.

STUFF Critics say monitoring and enforcement falls short. Video first published in July 2020.

“While lavender might have health benefits for people – these were agricultural animals, and they require specific antibiotics and veterinarian treatment to manage or prevent illness or disease which he failed to do,” Pridham said.

The health of the sick calves began to improve when they were given antibiotics, he said.

During the visits, staff also discovered a “large compost area” where an unknown numbers of dead calves were found.

“Many showed signs of having suffered diarrhoea at the time of death.”

Staff concluded at least 74 calves had died before it intervened, while Jiang told MPI that 194 other animals which arrived between late July and late August were in “the pit”.

Pridham said Jiang “seriously failed these animals” and the deaths could have been prevented if he had “done the right thing”.

“Most people in charge of animals know their responsibilities, understand their animals’ welfare and nutritional requirements, and provide timely medical attention from a veterinarian.”

In a separate matter, the farmer was fined $24,000 on three charges under the Nait Act which required people who had deer or cattle to tag and register their animals, as well as reporting any deaths to MPI.

Jiang failed to report 69 deaths of Nait animals, did not declare the movement of 286 animals onto his farm and failed to register six other animals with Nait.

MPI strongly encouraged anyone who was aware of ill-treatment or cruelty of animals to report it to MPI and a tenfold increase in penalties in the Nait Act should “send a strong message that people need to treat this scheme very seriously”, it said.