Hamilton City Council turns cattle wrangler

Half a dozen cows have been found wandering on the outskirts of central Hamilton (file photo)

If anyone is missing some cattle the Hamilton City Council might just have them.

Half a dozen cattle were found wandering between Lee Road and Wintec’s Rotokauri Campus with no clear owners or identification tags. The cows are black and brown and white, and a mixture of heifers and bulls.

Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford said despite being surrounded by rural areas, it was quite unusual to see cows in the city boundaries.

“While we traditionally have a rural reputation – there’s very little farmland in Hamilton, so it’s not something we see very often.

“If you have lost some cows and believe these may be yours then please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

People who think the animals belong to them should call 07 838 6632 and provide evidence of ownership.

Under the Impounding Act 1955, Council will hold the cows in the stock pound for seven days for the owner to claim them.