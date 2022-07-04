White Lady's licence problems a 'wake-up call' for central Auckland's future

The White Lady food truck has been an Auckland icon since the 1940s, but is now stuck in a licensing battle with Auckland Council.

Auckland heavyweights have rallied behind iconic food truck The White Lady after Stuff revealed its licence to operate is on thin ice.

Local MP Chloë Swarbrick has thrown her weight behind the truck and its owners, the Washer family, in the hope of securing its future beyond a temporary licence that runs until September.

She said The White Lady’s “gnarly and awful” situation should be a “wake-up call” for the council Compliance Unit tasked with handling this and other inner-city establishments.

“If an institution that has been operating for the better part of a century can’t navigate the system, there is something deeply and profoundly wrong,” Swarbrick said.

Close to 74 years after it first opened its truck doors, The White Lady’s annual licence was reduced to just six weeks in April, following complaint from a nearby business that odour and smoke were entering their store. There were also complaints of littering and drunk customers blocking the store’s entrance.

The situation hadn’t improved by May, and in June the council issued a temporary licence while it continued its assessment.

Swarbrick said there should be more outlets like The White Lady, not fewer, because of the vibrancy and fun they bring to the city.

She’s been in touch with surrounding businesses in an attempt to come up with creative solutions to the problems of litter and people crowding the footpath, she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Max Washer is the latest manager of the White Lady food truck family business which has been operating in Auckland for 74 years, but now is being “micromanaged” by Auckland City Council, he says.

“It can never hurt to have your local MP in your corner fighting the cause,” she said, “but if the system worked, we wouldn't have to get involved.”

Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy said has been phoning people “high up the food chain” to try and help.

On Monday, Molloy said The White Lady is a valuable part of Auckland’s culture, especially for the 2am and 3am crowd.

It’s an important part of the cityscape, he said, and he would be disappointed to see it lost to tricky bureaucracy.

“I just hope like hell that common sense prevails,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy said the truck is a “positive influence” on Commerce St and the surrounding streets.

Molloy said the truck, which has been operating since 1948, is actually a “positive influence” on Commerce St and the surrounding streets, where people don’t see crime around it the way they do in darker corners of the city centre.

Swarbrick said The White Lady’s situation calls to mind the efforts to pedestrianise Queen St, especially amid ongoing construction and disruption in the area.

Council needs to think about these things “drastically differently” in order to protect the CBD’s character and support businesses to succeed there, she said.

There has been a flood of support following the news that The White Lady’s licence was on tenterhooks – owner Max Washer said he can’t believe the response.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Max and his parents Peter and Anna Washer are still involved in the family business that opened in the 1940s.

“It’s been mind-boggling to be honest, we’ve had amazing support,” he said on Monday.

“We just want a thriving and healthy nightlife in Auckland with our fellow small businesses in the area... we just want to sell our hamburgers.”

The family is still working closely with council, which Washer says has been very helpful, as well as taking advice from a number of people who have taken an interest in the situation.

Washer said he’d love to see more street trading happening, and for more small businesses to get the opportunities The White Lady has had.

Stuff understands Auckland Councillor Richard Hills has become involved as well. Hills could not be reached for comment by deadline.

In a statement, an Auckland Council spokesperson agreed that The White Lade has been an iconic part of Auckland’s history.

“While the council acknowledges the significance of The White Lady, we must ensure that businesses are operating in accordance with the same regulations that all other businesses or operators must follow.

“We are currently working with The White Lady’s team and with Auckland Transport, to achieve the best outcomes for Aucklanders, surrounding businesses and for The White Lady.”