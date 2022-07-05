Missing Maruia Falls swimmer named, body yet to be recovered

The swimmer who went missing at Maruia Falls has been named as Mikhail Buchanan, 26, of Christchurch.

A swimmer who went missing at Maruia Falls at the end of June has been named, but his body is yet to be recovered.

Mikhail Buchanan, also known as Mikhail Anderson, 26, of Christchurch has been missing since June 24.

Buchanan and a friend went into the water for a swim at the popular stop-off point on State Highway 65 in the Tasman district at about midday.

It’s understood the pair jumped into the water together, with the surviving swimmer making it back to the bank. However, he jumped back in again when his friend appeared to be in difficulty.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for Mikhail’s family and friends, and we want to be in a position to provide them with closure,” Nelson Bays Area Commander Matthew Scoles said.

Efforts continued over the weekend and included searching of the river bank, camera searches of pools that were unable to be accessed by the Dive Squad due to conditions, and a chute downstream of the falls.

However, due to visibility in the water was an issue throughout the weekend.

Lois Moreland/Stuff In total teams have searched the area of the falls and about two kilometres downstream. (File photo)

“Over the past 10 days the search teams have been confronted with considerable challenges due to the weather and river conditions but have made use of all search windows available,” Scoles said.

“This has included searches of the river by the Police National Dive Squad, Nelson Dive Club, Swift Water Rescue Team and Nelson Surf Rescue, and onshore support and bank searches by Police Search and Rescue members."

In total teams have searched the area of the falls and about two kilometres downstream.

Police are expected to reassess in the coming days and determine whether further searching is possible in current conditions.