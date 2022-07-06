Half-price fares to end in August despite cost of living still rising

In the first month of reduced fares, patronage was 84% of what it was in April 2021, up from 57% in March when public transport fares were full price.

Half-price fares for public transport have made a “significant” impact on patronage, but the Government has no plans to extend the scheme despite the rising cost of living.

Fares were halved from April 1 until June 30, and then extended in Budget 2022, along with a temporary cut to fuel taxes of 25c/litre earlier this year, until the end of August, dashing hopes they would be made permanent for all users. They were made permanent, however, for Community Services cardholders.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said since half-price fares were introduced, public transport use had increased in the three largest centres – Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch. In the first month of reduced fares, patronage was 84% of what it was in April 2021, up from 57% in March when public transport fares were full price.

Work was under way to get an accurate estimate of the impact of reduced fares compared to other factors such as alert level changes.

“We do know it makes a real difference for people feeling cost-of-living pressures, particularly lower income households, which is why we have made a long-term commitment to the community connect scheme to make half-price public transport permanent for people with community services cards,” he said in a statement.

Twitter user Katie Brown said her 10-trip ticket, which usually cost $42.60, had gone down to a little more than $20.

“That, plus the time in traffic, it makes no sense to drive in,” she wrote. “Train passengers seem to be back to pre-Covid numbers. I know it wasn’t a climate policy but it has turned out to be an excellent one.”

It’s near impossible to tell how the fare reduction has affected the data, with the past two years marred by lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions which would have caused more people to work from home.

However, between March and April, when half-price fares came into play, there was an increase in monthly rail passengers of 156,623 – that is, 652,533 in April, compared with 495,910 in March.

When asked why the policy wasn’t extended permanently for everyone, Wood previously said it would cost $250m to implement permanent half-price fares, money that could have been spent elsewhere.

Kāpiti Coast District councillor Gwynn Compton said given how fast Transmission Gully had made the trip into the city from up the coast, the cheaper fares was the last thing tipping travel in favour of public transport.

Without them, he worried people would move straight back to their private vehicles. The cost of petrol for a trip into the city and back was about $20 – comparable to the train, but much quicker.

Fares were the only lever the Government could pull to create quick change – new, faster and more frequent train services were still a way off.

“If you want people to keep catching public transport and not turning back to their cars, that’s the sort of thing you have to think about,” Compton said.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said another lever the Government could pull was to increase the funding assistance rate for each council – and it differed between each – to subsidise fares. At the moment, the rate for Wellington’s regional council was 51%.

That would signal permanency, rather than another time-limited commitment, he said.

However, investment into cheaper fares wasn’t enough of a solution – the rail networks needed work to accommodate an influx in people. Wellington’s rail network needs billions in upgrades to accommodate the growth expected in the region.

“Encouraging people onto public transport without upgrading the network will not help,” he said. “People will be left behind.”