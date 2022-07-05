Motelier who waved knife in racial fracas has name cleared

The injury caused by motelier Yong Liu, known as Leo Young, was a “mere nick” and that’s telling, appeal judge Justice Anne Hinton said.

An emergency housing motelier who waved a kitchen knife when confronted in a Rotorua street – causing a “mere nick” – has had his assault and weapon convictions quashed.

Yong Liu, also known as Leo Young, was found guilty of assault with intent to injure and possession of an offensive weapon after a two-day judge alone trial at Rotorua District Court in June last year.

But appeal judge Justice Anne Hinton said a miscarriage of justice had occurred and wiped the convictions, saying self-defence shouldn’t have been ruled out and it was “telling that the end result was a mere nick”.

Surrounding the November 11, 2020, incident are claims of bad blood between Liu and a former motel resident, gang hits, and racist taunts.

READ MORE:

* Landlord made more than $70k in less than three months from house where boy was killed

* Motelier guilty of assault after 'Covid Chinese' abuse and threats saw him reach for a kitchen knife

* The state paid $1300 a week for a room in emergency housing where a boy was murdered, but what did it do to keep him safe?



Christel Yardley/Stuff The incident November 11, 2020, happened on Rotorua’s Fenton Street, when Liu was confronted by two men on their way back from buying Cody’s (file photo).

The man injured, Nathan Waiti, and his brother Eru – a former Ministry of Social Development resident at one of Liu’s properties – claimed Liu had tried to put a Black Power “hit” on Eru after being assaulted.

Eru Waiti claimed Liu had assaulted a friend of his, prompting him to threaten Liu with a broken bottle.

The bad blood came to the surface again when the brothers Nathan and Eru, who with others had consumed 18 Cody RTDs, saw Liu in his car at traffic lights on Rotorua’s Fenton St on their way to purchase more alcohol.

Peter Gilbert, Liu’s trial lawyer, asked Nathan Waiti if he remembered “yelling at him ‘f...... Chinese, Chinese Covid, we will beat you up again tonight’?”

“Yes, I do remember saying that,” he said.

He said they became concerned when they saw Liu using his phone to photograph and film them.

“To me, he’s taking photos to the Black Power, following us, ‘that’s what they looked like’.”

After buying their Cody’s, they again ran into Liu, who was parked on Fenton St.

“So I ran over to his vehicle, told him to hop out of the car, and when he hopped out he pulled out a kitchen knife and was waving it around,” Waiti said.

Liu told the court he became frightened for the safety of his assistant in the car, so left the vehicle and waved the knife around, nicking Nathan Waiti.

Mark Taylor/Stuff There had been a miscarriage of justice, Justice Anne Hinton said, as she quashed Liu’s convictions at the High Court in Rotorua.

Trial Judge Tony Snell had concluded self-defence was not available to Liu, as he could have driven away, and the force was unreasonable as neither Waiti or Eru were armed.

“The Judge said there was no need for Mr Liu to stop the car and produce a large knife and start swinging it around against unarmed men who had, at the most, made verbal abuse and/or a limited verbal threat,” Justice Hinton said.

On appeal, Liu’s lawyer David Jones QC argued self-defence was about the moment the actions happened, not the lead-up.

He also argued that the risk had to be assessed through the lens of Liu – the person relying on self-defence.

Justice Hinton found no evidence Liu was confronting anyone until he was confronted.

“Even if Mr Liu has an angry or spiteful mindset towards the brothers, he is still entitled to self-defence at the point where he is faced with an imminent threat,” Justice Hinton said.

“He ‘failed' to flee at an earlier point but he did not make or create the threat that then arose.”

It was “telling that the end result was a mere nick”, Justice Hinton noted.

“That does not suggest any serious thrusting action or action intended to cause harm on Mr Liu’s part. I do not consider that overall the Crown had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the force used was unreasonable.”

Justice Hinton said errors around self-defence “materially affected the Judge’s assessment of whether there was reasonable excuse in relation to the unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

"Accordingly, a miscarriage of justice has occurred.”

Liu’s appeal was granted and his convictions quashed.

Justice Hinton also noted that while Liu had already served his four months’ home detention, he was to be released from post-detention conditions.