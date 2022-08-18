Neighbours heard 'big crack' as house fell down gully

A house slipped into a gully in Tahunanui, Nelson during heavy rain which hit the city.

Tāhunanui residents heard a cracking noise as a house slipped down a gully late at night.

Gary Giblin and his wife were sound asleep when police knocked on their door at midnight on Wednesday, after a day-long deluge that prompted evacuations around Nelson.

They hadn’t heard anything themselves, but the residents living above them had.

“The neighbours heard a big crack; they said, ‘there’s a house in the gully’,” Giblin said.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough marae offers shelter as Blenheim-Nelson roads flooded

* Floodwaters leave Nelson street scoured out

* School and roads closed as state of emergency remains



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Neighbours heard "a big crack" as the house fell down the gully, said Gary Giblin. Cracking noises could still be heard on Thursday morning as debris continued to shift.

The small house broke into pieces as a flood of mud and debris pushed it down the gully. When Stuff reporters visited, cracking noises could be heard as the debris continued to shift.

Nivi, who lives above the Giblins’ home and below the slip, wasn’t home when the house came down: she was pulling a night shift as a community support worker.

“I got a text [from my flatmate] at 1.30am,” she said.

“It’s pretty scary. I moved in a month ago, I love this house, hopefully it will be okay.”

Between Nivi’s home and the slip, there is a small rise, which she hoped would stay any debris affecting properties below.

She had her bags packed and was making some lunch before heading to a friend’s house, where she planned to stay until it was safe to return.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A home right above the slip is being assessed by geotech engineers.

The Giblins had spent the night at the Saxton Stadium, where staff were “wonderful”, even providing a cooked breakfast.

They and a couple of neighbours were the only people at the centre: there had been others earlier, but they’d all found beds with friends or family, the woman said.

They didn’t get a lot of sleep. “We just played basketball.”

On Thursday morning, they were waiting for the results of a geotech report, to assess the safety of the home above the slip.

“We’ve got to work out whether we can stay.”