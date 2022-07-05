Bluff residents asked to stay inside as building roof and powerlines come down in high winds

The roof has come off a building in Bluff.

People in Bluff have been asked to stay in their houses after a roof came off a building, causing powerlines to come down in high winds.

Police were notified that a roof had come off a building on Gore St about 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Invercargill fire brigade assistant commander Scott Lindsay said due to the danger of the live powerlines coming down, people in the nearby houses on the street had been asked to stay inside.

There was one person in the building at the time the roof came off, but they were able to escape uninjured out the back.

Two fire crews from Bluff and one from Kingswell, Invercargill, were at the scene, as well as Powernet.

The building is on the main street of Bluff and the road has been blocked while the powerlines are down.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said about 10% of the roof appeared to have collapsed and a powerline had been affected.

“Fire and Emergency is working with the power company to make the scene safe. This will enable crews to deal with loose roofing iron, which is posing a hazard due to the windy conditions.”

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said from 5pm there was a period of strong wind.

“So, we’ve had a front crossing the area ... ahead of that there was a strong gusty north westerlie.

“We’re seeing a change go through Southland now to south westerlie ... so quite big gusts there,” he said.

From about 5pm it was 43 knots at about 80kmh, Bellam said.

“We’ve probably seen the peak of it now, but we will see strong gusty south westerlies overnight, and they’ll just slowly ease during the morning ... so we’ve seen that front go through now.

“We should see things easing a bit in the next six hours or so,” he said.