Devonport naval base swigs through 120 bottles of rum in honour of the Queen

Naval personnel managed to swig their way through 120 bottles of rum in a single sitting last month.

Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor gave the order to “splice the mainbrace”, which is an old tradition in which sailors are issued a ration of rum. He issued it in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Her majesty’s loyal subjects at the Royal New Zealand Navy dutifully worked their way through about $4800 worth of the stuff, according to figures released under the Official Information Act.

Stuff asked Defence Minister Peeni Henare and opposition spokesperson Tim van de Molen whether the cost of the tradition ought to continue to be swallowed by the taxpayer. Both refused to comment.

Chief of staff Commodore AJ Woods said the celebration was called to honour the Queen who is officially the head of the New Zealand Defence Forces.

The order to issue a ration can be made by the Queen or members of the royal family during a visit or inspection of a ship.

The Governor General and Chief of Navy can also make the order on special occasions of “national rejoicing”, Woods said.

A full tot of rum is an eighth of an imperial pint and works out to be about three standard drinks.

However, only officers and senior sailors are entitled to a straight tot, while junior sailors receive the issue with one part rum and one part water or soft drink, known as grog.

“Personnel are not permitted to gift their tot to others,” Commodore Woods said.

Royal New Zealand Navy The last daily rum ration was issued in February 1990 aboard the HMS Philomel.

Woods would not say what brand of rum the navy preferred. He also would not say how much the navy budgeted for rum overall, saying it simply came out of the operational budget.

Personnel can decide whether they wish to partake and non-alcoholic options are available, he said.

Those who happen to be on duty are only able to receive their ration at the end of their watch, and Woods said that celebrations do not occur on a ship while it is at sea.

The term “splice the mainbrace” harks back to the age of sailing ships. The mainbrace was a vital component used to sail a ship and a successful repair of it would be celebrated.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The commissioning of the Navy’s newest ship HMNZS Aotearoa at Devonport Naval Base, Auckland. (Video published Jul 2020)

Splice the mainbrace was last ordered in December 2020, when Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy made the order to celebrate the commissioning of the HMNZS Aotearoa.

The Governor General also made the order in 2009 when the navy won a gold award from the Business Excellence Foundation.

The New Zealand navy was the last in the world to stop giving its sailors a daily rum tot ration, only ending the practice in 1990.