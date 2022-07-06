House bus starts up, travels across road without driver while on fire

Martha the house bus started up and travelled across the road while on fire.

When “Martha” the house bus started up, turned on her lights, honked her horn and rolled across the road all while going up in flames, Steve Richards thought of his late wife, Hilda.

It was moments before the fire, which had spread from the bus and onto a nearby hedge, was about to light up the neighbour’s boat and home.

“Afterwards I kept saying oh, it was the wife driving it to get it away from the neighbour's place, she was a terrible driver that's why she hit the tree on the other side of the road,” he said.

The incident, caught on camera and shared online, was something you had to see to believe, the Raumati Beach resident said.

Six years ago, the couple purchased the bus after Hilda was diagnosed with cancer.

She died about three years ago. Before that, the couple had travelled the country in the bus, which Richards had hand-painted bright green with a purple stripe – Hilda’s favourite colour – making it a well-known sight in the community.

About 1am on June 24, Richards was woken to the sound of his daughter screaming.

“I ran outside and all I heard was her yelling 'the bus, the bus'. I saw this big glow down on the road and I thought ‘oh my god’.”

Martha was totally engulfed in flames. The bus was so badly burnt fire investigators could not find the ignition point to determine the cause of the blaze.

“It's one of those unexplained things. I'm hoping it wasn't arson. If it caught on fire through something I can live with that, but if they figure out it was arson, that would be quite heart-destroying.”

Richards sat and cried as the bus went up in flames.

Supplied Martha, in happier times. Richards painted her bright green with a purple stripe, as that was Hilda's favourite colour.

“I got angry, then I cried some more, just thinking of everything inside, all our memories, gone up in smoke,” he said.

“We just sat back and waited for the fire service and then the thing started up, flashed its headlights and drove across the road. When the police arrived they asked me ‘how did it get there?’ and I just said ‘it drove by itself'.”

The video, taken by a neighbour, was then shown to the officers.

“Somebody was looking after us and the neighbours. I'd hate for their house to have gone up. It was quite spooky,” he said.

Richards suspects the ignition wires catching fire may have caused Martha to start.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed the cause and origin of the fire could not be determined, due to the damage.

“This is an unusual scenario. In a vehicle fire, the insulation on the wires can melt and if the correct ignition wires touch, there is a possibility the vehicle can start and or lights/horn to operate,” the spokesperson said.

Richards said he had received “amazing support” from the local community since the blaze.

“All the neighbours have been commenting that they haven't seen Martha and that it's not the same not seeing her on the street. Everybody called her Martha,” he said.

Richards and Hilda had travelled to Auckland, Rotorua and Kaikōura on the bus.

“For our 35th wedding anniversary the wife said she wanted a crayfish dinner. So we drove to Kaikōura and spent a few days for our anniversary, just so she could get a crayfish dinner.”

A year after Hilda died, Richards went back to each spot they visited.

“I went tripping around all the places we had been just for memories, it wasn't the same of course.”

Martha is now at the wreckers.

“I'm just waiting for the insurance and I'll look around for another bus. But it won't be the same – all our memories are melted inside the other one,” Richards said.

“I was angry and teary for the first day, and then I thought to myself, ‘I can't let it destroy my life. I've lost enough in my life without letting it eat me up’ – I've got to go forward ... find another bus, make some more memories.

“I’ll just put a picture of the wife in it so at least she's coming with me.”