Worker 'having a coffee' inside large building when it partially collapsed

A building on Bluff’s main street, 196 Gore street, partially collapsed in high winds on Tuesday night. A person was in the building at the time but was able to escape out a back door uninjured.

The owner of a large building that partially collapsed in Bluff says he is just glad the man inside wasn’t hurt.

Building owner Robert White said a worker was inside the large storage building when a “huge gust of wind” blew out the front wall on the apex roof. Tonnes of bricks fell onto the footpath and road below.

The collapse caused power lines to come down and power cut to some houses, with residents asked to stay indoors.

The worker was further back inside the large building, having a coffee, when the collapse occurred, White said.

“He is alright, he is back at work today.

“I am just glad no-one was hurt.”

White had thought the building, used as a fishing storage shed, was quite strong, “but it obviously wasn’t strong enough”.

He was helping clear the bricks and debris off the footpath and road in front of the building, situated on the main street of Bluff, on Wednesday.

Che Baker/Stuff Emergency workers at the scene after the front of the roof came off this building on Bluff’s main street on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services converged on the scene following the collapse.

White said he was unsure what he would do with the building, with insurance assessors to look at it first.

A sign on the front of the building says it is the JG Ward Store Building, named after former Prime Minister Joseph Ward. The sign suggests Ward rented it in 1874 to store wheat, skins and wool.