'Legend of Sumner': 93-year-old surfer and much-loved music teacher dies

Nancy Meherne, who was known as a “legend of Sumner” has died aged 93. (File photo taken in 2015)

A 93-year-old Christchurch surfer who “lived for the ocean” has died, surrounded by family.

Nancy Meherne was well known in the Sumner community where she taught everything from harmonica to xylophone. She was also a familiar sight to beach-goers and surfers at Sumner Beach, surfing at any opportunity she could get.

A close friend of Meherne’s, Brittany Travis, said she “lived for the ocean, her garden, music and of course her friends and family”.

She lived a simple but “enriched life” with a passion for music, dance and theatre.

“She would jump at any possibility she had to offer creative opportunities to children through teaching privately and volunteering at schools,” Travis said.

“She believed that every child was full of potential and deserved the chance at learning music.”

After many decades of teaching in Sumner, Meherne would be “sorely missed”, she said.

Her daughter, who wished not to be named, said her mum had been fine until Tuesday morning but was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday morning, surrounded by family.

She said she had “slowed down” since February when she last went surfing but was still active, gardening and catching the bus across the city.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Meherne was well-known in the Sumner community for taking on the waves for many years with her 1970s board.

“She was always a hard worker, trying to give away her produce and scrubbing them up for people.”

Meherne “knew all the bus drivers” and would catch the bus, including to go swap her weeds for eggs with a nearby resident.

“She affected a lot of people in a lot of ways.”

Last year she told Stuff she would still be taking to the waves for as long as she could “do a little jump” to get herself and her board on the waves.

She continued to live in her Sumner home, two-and-a-half blocks away from the beach and would cycle from her home to check out the surf. If it met with her approval, she would ride back and grab her board, which dated back to the ‘70s, and would stay in till her toes went numb.

Meherne never learnt to stand up but began body surfing in her early 40s, when she borrowed her late son’s surfboard.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Meherne was also a much-loved music teacher, leaving behind an “incredible legacy of musicians”..

She told Stuff in 2015 that she had reduced her work hours, meaning she could spend more time in the ocean.

Meherne was a music teacher at Sumner School for about 16 years, her daughter said, and worked there until she retired in the early ‘90s. However, she continued to volunteer as a music teacher for another 25 years.

Sumner resident Beth Cohen said she came to know Meherne “later in her life” but she “was always there” when she needed her.

“She was a fantastic soul... Absolutely there for everyone and anyone.”

Cohen, who is also a piano teacher, said Meherne shared her students with her when she first arrived in Christchurch from New York. She was “truly” giving, she said.

“She has left an incredible legacy of musicians in Sumner.”

Tributes on social media on the Sumner community page showed dozens of comments from local residents, recalling memories of being taught by the “incredible teacher” as far back as the ‘70s.

She was described as a “legend of Sumner” and a “truly special teacher” with “zest for life and kindness”.

One person described Maherne as a “strong independent woman who touched so many of our lives”.

Another said: “Nancy was inspirational. Her lifelong commitment to teaching music and her passion for surfing helps to energise and encourage us all to follow our passions”.

Meherne was a mother of three and had seven grand children and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral date was yet to be confirmed but Travis said she also had plans to hold a memorial service in Sumner to celebrate Meherne’s life with the community.