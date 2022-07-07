Paraparaumu RSA elects first woman president after 94 years

Paraparaumu’s Returned and Services Association (RSA) has elected a female president for the first time in its 94-year history.

Karen Wemyss is a military veteran, who has served for 15 years on the front lines in Afghanistan and Timor. She was New Zealand’s defence logistics adviser in the United States and held logistics and supply chain command at air bases within New Zealand.

“I’m hoping that I can give the sort of different perspective, additional value and build on what’s already there,” she said

Her goal in the RSA was to strengthen rather than change.

READ MORE:

* More support needed for soldiers struggling with trauma, says veteran

* Annual Poppy Day Appeal returns to the streets

* ANZAC: the struggles of being the next generation



Both of Wemyss’ grandfathers served in wars so the RSA was a big part of her family culture, she said.

RSA/Supplied Wemyss – a 15-year military veteran – is Paraparaumu RSA’s first female president.

In 2006, Wemyss spent eight months in Afghanistan in New Zealand’s national support element based in Bamyan supporting efforts around the province, before going to East Timor where she supported a three squadron helicopter detachment as part of an international stabilisation force in 2009.

She also represented New Zealand at the 95th Anzac Day commemorations in Gallipoli, which was a “real highlight”. Wemyss continued her connection with the RSA and had been a keynote speaker for various RSA events.

“For me this is something that helps to keep that connection. It’s very important to me about remembering our past veterans, but also creating that connectivity through our existing veterans and how we create or work on paving the way for the future of our veterans.

STACY SQUIRES RSA poppies are made at a factory in Christchurch which is staffed by volunteers and can produce 2000 to 2500 poppies each day.

“There are in fact 30,000 veterans like me that have served in overseas operations since 1990 and as an RSA we want to reach out to, welcome and support where we can.”

Wemyss is not the first female president at an RSA club, but it remains a rarity. Joyce Bennett served as president in the South Canterbury RSA in 1994 and 1995.

Wemyss has taken over the role from former navy commander Philip Simpson, who stepped down after three years.