Cat-and-mouse with protesters around Miramar Peninsula continues as second trespass notice issued

A small group of Māhanga Bay protesters were moved on from their makeshift campsite at Shelly Bay on Tuesday morning.

A game of cat-and-mouse around the Miramar Peninsula with protesters continues, with Wellington City Council issuing the group their second trespass notice.

Two people were arrested, and a police officer was assaulted on Tuesday morning as police moved the group on from the makeshift campsite they had set up in Shelly Bay, days after they were evicted from Māhanga Bay, where they had spent four months.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean confirmed a trespass notice had been issued to the group.

A police spokesperson said the group were given a reasonable amount of time to put their small number of belongings into vehicles and leave.

“Police waited until they all left, which was done within an hour.”

One person was arrested after assaulting a police officer and another person with a warrant was also arrested.

“Police continue to monitor the movements of the group and will work with the council and other landowners where required,” the spokesperson said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff A digger and truck were brought in to clear the Māhanga Bay occupation site last week.

On Tuesday night the group stayed at a freedom camping site in Evans Bay and on Wednesday night they were at Moa Point.

“There have been no further issues with Māhanga Bay and police will continue to monitor the entire peninsula,” a spokesperson said.

MacLean said the council intended to “discourage the group from settling in at any given location”.

Six people were arrested last week when police evicted the group from Māhanga Bay. The group had been trespassed in late May by Niwa and LINZ, which own the site they had been living on.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Six people were arrested when police cleared the site protesters had occupied for four months.

Two of those arrested at Māhanga Bay, Dylan Budd, also known as Te Pou Raukawakawa and his partner, Laura Cassin, were granted bail in the Wellington District Court on Monday.

Both of their bail conditions meant they were not allowed to return to the previous occupation site on Massey Rd in Māhanga Bay.

The group had been connected with Kahungunu Whānau Services to ensure the appropriate support was in place for those who needed it going forward.

Previously, the group said they were protesting Māori land rights on the Miramar Peninsula and were part of the Shelly Bay occupation group.

However, a spokeswoman from Mau Whenua, the group responsible for the occupation of Shelly Bay, had denied any links to the group.