Murdered 18-month-old 'did not have a chance' says advocacy group

“We need a system that monitors our children better from the time they are born,” says Child Matters chief executive Jane Searle. She also wants the Children’s Commissioner role retained.

A child’s death at the hands of her mother, after “horrific” abuse and neglect, shows New Zealand needs better monitoring of tamariki, a child advocacy group says.

Details of the 2018 death of Comfort Jay Thompson-Pene, in Tīrau, were revealed after name suppression for her mother, Southern Thompson, lapsed on Wednesday.

Thompson was previously jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years on charges of murder, ill-treatment of a child, injuring her with intent and failing to seek medical care.

Comfort Jay was killed in 2018 and an autopsy concluded she died as the result of head injuries due to blunt force trauma. Eighteen-month-old Comfort was a victim of prolonged abuse.

READ MORE:

* Children's Minister Kelvin Davis wants answers from Oranga Tamariki over murdered 5-year-old

* Former staff critical of Oranga Tamariki bill

* Proposed changes to Oranga Tamariki could deter people from making complaints, welfare advocate argues

* Child-protection cases investigated by police continue to rise

* Former detective begins work as chief executive of Child Matters



“In the case of Comfort, she did not have a chance,” Child Matters chief executive Jane Searle said. “There was no one taking care of her interests and meeting her needs.”

As well as calling for better oversight of tamariki to pick up such cases, Searle said proposed changes to the Children’s Commissioner role now highlight just how out of touch politicians are on the issue of child safety.

The former police detective and lawyer said the details of Comfort’s case are horrific and serve as a confronting reminder about New Zealand’s appalling child abuse statistics and lack of cohesive monitoring for New Zealand’s tamariki.

“Unfortunately this type of abuse is happening every day around the country and we don’t hear about this until another child dies in tragic circumstances and that story hits the news headlines,” she said.

“We need a system that monitors our children better from the time they are born.”

Searle said that the proposed changes to the Children’s Commissioner, through the Oversight of Oranga Tamariki Bill, go completely against the need to improve New Zealand’s system to better look after New Zealand’s most vulnerable children.

Stuff Southern Cheyenne Thompson at a court appearance in 2018. She gave up her bid to keep her name suppressed after being jailed for life, with a minimum of 17 years, for the murder, abuse and neglect of her 18-month-old daughter.

“If anything, positions like the Children’s Commissioner need to be better funded and supported, not effectively disestablished and downgraded,” she said.

“Many politicians seem to be out of touch with the realities of what is happening in our country. They are pushing ahead with a bill that essentially dismantles the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, against huge opposition from community and frontline organisations.

“This sends a tragic message that the Government is willing to ignore the voice of frontline workers to achieve their own agenda,” she said.

Searle said the reversal of New Zealand’s child abuse statistics require three key elements: the vigilance of local communities; a timely response from Government agencies; and the effective and appropriate resourcing of community specialist services.

She says that should include the introduction of mandatory child protection training for professionals or volunteers who work with children and young people.

On average, one child dies every five weeks at the hands of someone else in New Zealand.

Child Matters is an independent child abuse advocacy and training provider and New Zealand’s only national charitable trust dedicated to the prevention of child abuse.