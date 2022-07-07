Woman arrested after allegedly selling cannabis to high school students

A search of a Greytown home on Wednesday led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman charged with possessing cannabis for supply. (File photo).

A woman has been arrested after allegedly supplying high school students with cannabis in Wairarapa.

Wairarapa Community Section executed a search warrant at a Greytown home on Wednesday and the 30-year-old was subsequently charged with possessing cannabis for supply.

Sergeant Richie Day said his team had received information from the community and from community organisations regarding the sale of cannabis to students.

“This activity is a real concern, and we are very grateful to the community for bringing these issues to us,” he said.

“Anyone who causes such harm in our community, especially when it involved young people, we will look to hold to account.”

Police are asking anyone in the community to report anything unusual or suspicious to them.

The woman is due to appear in Masterton District Court on Monday.