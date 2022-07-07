Auckland man prosecuted over dog's 'horrific' maggot-infested injuries

Bronx, a male pit bull terrier, was found with severe infection from his wounds that vets say were there for at least a week.

A man has been sentenced to 200 hours of community work and disqualified from owning a dog for three years after he left his dog to suffer with a severely maggot-infected wound that’s been described as “simply horrific”.

Weera Nuanchaidee, from Auckland, was sentenced at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty for failing to ensure his dog received treatment that alleviated any unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress.

On March 2020, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was called to his property and discovered a male pitbull terrier, Bronx, showing signs of distress.

Bronx was in a kennel at the back of the property, hunched over, and inspectors noticed a putrid smell coming from the dog.

They could see a swollen wound on his groin area, which was infected with maggots clearly visible.

Bronx was taken into SPCA’s possession and immediately taken to a vet for treatment.

The vet reported Bronx was underweight with muscle atrophy and had calluses on his elbows and hocks. His teeth were completely worn down.

Bronx also had two wounds on his tongue that were consistent with a dog bite. One of these was infected and the puncture had gone right through the tongue.

The vet noted that the worst wound was on Bronx’s groin area, which had ulcerated and became necrotic.

The entire area was infested with adult maggots.

Supplied Bronx had to be euthanised despite the vet’s best efforts to treat his wounds.

Two puncture wounds from a dog bite were severely infected.

The vet concluded that due to the severity of the infection and maturity of the maggots, the wounds would have been there for at least a week to 10 days.

Nuanchaidee told SPCA inspectors he had noticed the wound, knew the dog was suffering, but could not afford vet treatment.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said Bronx’s infected wounds were some of the worst she’d seen.

Seeing the extent of Bronx’s infected wounds made her stomach churn, she said.

“I’ve seen the images of Bronx’s wounds and they are simply horrific,” Midgen said.

“As a dog owner, it’s unthinkable to me that the defendant not only allowed their pet to suffer in this ghastly state, but that they didn’t even try to seek vet treatment.”

Bronx had to be euthanised, despite the vet’s best efforts to treat his wounds.

The was so severe it was determined that no surgery, treatment or drugs would have prevented his ongoing pain and suffering.

Had treatment been sought at the time the damage had been inflicted, not only would the pain and suffering have been prevented, but euthanasia likely wouldn’t have been necessary.

“We understand that sometimes pet owners might not be able to afford unexpected vet bills, but seeking treatment when your pet is unwell is a key aspect of being a responsible pet owner and it’s your legal responsibility to do so.

“At the end of the day, there’s absolutely no excuse for allowing an animal to reach this state of neglect.”

Nuanchaidee was ordered to pay reparations of $345.59.