Devonport's wild day of stolen cars, a police standoff and school lockdowns

Armed police respond to an incident that placed schools into lockdown on Auckland's North Shore.

Over the span of a few hours, two separate incidents in on Auckland’s North Shore saw cars stolen, schools put into lockdown and police in an armed standoff at an empty house.

Police spent 90 minutes in a standoff at an empty property, unaware a man reported to have a firearm had ridden away on an electric scooter.

Five schools in the North Shore were locked down for almost an hour.

In a separate incident, three cars were stolen – including one that had a police officer inside.

On Thursday morning in Devonport, an upscale suburb on Auckland’s North Shore, a woman and her daughter were nearly hit by a car fleeing police.

The driver was later arrested “with force”. Three cars were stolen – at one stage a police officer, trying to make an arrest, became an unexpected passenger.

The car, with the officer inside, was then crashed into a house.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police make order a property’s occupant to “come to the front door with nothing in your hands”.

Meanwhile, just up the road in Belmont, four schools went into lockdown after reports of a nearby firearms incident. Shortly afterwards, armed officers surrounded a house, yelling “we know you’re in there” into a megaphone.

This is how the two incidents, which were not linked, unfolded.

Stolen cars

Lara Franks/Supplied A police chase ended in a car crash on Domain St, Devonport.

On Thursday morning, three vehicles were stolen, including one with a police officer inside.

Inspector Stefan Sagar, Waitematā East Area Commander, said police responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously at a commercial building in Hauraki, shortly before 9am.

They found the man and approached him – but the man fled in a car.

A Devonport resident, Kimberly Graham, said she and her daughter were headed to a medical appointment at 9.15am when they found themselves being tailed by a car near Takapuna Grammar School.

The car was being chased by police.

“I quickly had to veer out of the way of the car they were in pursuit of,” said Graham.

“After they passed by, I looked into the rear mirror to see the runaway car speeding down the centre line of Lake Rd, then the police car calling off its pursuit.”

Sagar said at one stage, a police officer jumped into the man’s car in an attempt to arrest him, but the man drove off with the officer in the car.

The car was crashed into a number of parked vehicles, before it was crash – with the police officer inside – into a house.

Supplied The witness also said a number of cars along Dominion St were crashed into or had scratch damage, as a result of the car pursuit.

A witness on Dominion St said they heard a loud crash outside their house at about 9.45am.

When they went outside to investigate, they saw a car had been crashed into a parked car and a man making his way into a nearby house.

The man “smashed down” the house’s side gate, according to the witness who asked not to be named, and ran into the garden before heading back to the road and attempting to break into another house.

The witness also said other cars along and near Dominion St were crashed into or had scratch damage, as a result of the car pursuit.

Sagar said the man continued to try and evade police, and “force was required” to bring the incident to a conclusion.

The arrested man was taken to hospital for observation.

The police officer in the car was not injured during the incident.

Firearm report and a police standoff

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An armed man was reported in the Belmont area about 10.47am on Thursday.

Shortly after the cars were stolen, reports of someone with a gun sparked an armed police response in the Belmont-Devonport area, and lockdowns at nearby schools.

Police said an armed man was reported in Belmont at 10.47am on Thursday – a local said they were later told by police the incident began after a car sale went wrong.

The Ministry of Education was advised of the firearms reports and four schools were placed into lockdown “as a precaution”.

The affected schools were Belmont Intermediate, Bayswater School, Takapuna Grammar, Belmont Primary. Another school 5km away, Northcote Intermediate, also locked down on Thursday morning.

The schools were locked down for about 40 minutes.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff At 12.30pm police surrounded a house on Bardia St in Belmont.

A resident on Bardia St, Belmont, said police began to arrive at the street at roughly 10.30am.

At 12.30pm, police surrounded a house on the street. Officers were leaning on their cars with their guns poised.

A woman who was driving down Bardia St was stopped by police and told: “Get out of the car and run, there’s a gun,” she said.

"This stuff does not happen around here."

Meanwhile, police called out to the occupant of the Bardia St property with a megaphone.

“We know you’re inside, come to the front door now with your hands up,” they said. “We’re not going away.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ninety minutes later, 10 armed officers moved down the side of the house with dogs.

Ninety minutes later, 10 armed officers moved down the side of the house with dogs. It was then discovered the man was never in the house and at 2.30pm police cordons were lifted.

Stuff later learned from a neighbour the man had left the house shortly before police arrived, leaving on an electric scooter.

Police said in a statement there was no immediate threat to the public in regard to the incident.

"At this stage, no arrests have been made."

Three hours later, police had left the Bardia St property. However, a Stuff photographer at the scene said a man went into the house at about 5pm.

He left the property with a duffle bag and jumped into a car. The photographer said the man "wasn't running" and didn't look to be in a hurry.