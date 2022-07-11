'A week to keep the kids inside': Storm could cause slips, power cuts

Winter is coming: Heavy rain is due to begin falling from Monday afternoon.

An ‘atmospheric river’ of stormy weather will hit the country from Monday afternoon

Heavy rain is forecast in Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Gisborne

Snow is expected in parts of Canterbury and Otago

An “intense” bout of heavy rain and strong winds - adding to already sodden soils - has the potential to cause slips, fallen trees and power cuts, Metservice says.

Over 20 weather watches are in place nationwide, covering nearly every part of the country, except for the deep south, including Invercargill and Dunedin.

Forecasts include severe gales on the West Coast, heavy rain in Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Gisborne, and snow down to 400m in the Canterbury High Country.

The worst of the storm, which is combined with an atmospheric river, will begin to hit the country on Monday afternoon.

“The North Island is completely covered in cloud - that’s a precursor to the rain will intensify later in the day,” Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“That intensity is going to pick up overnight and into Tuesday.”

Ferris said the good news was the storm would move through pretty quickly. The bad news was that because the rainfall would be so intense, it may cause damage.

“In the last seven days we’ve already seen two weather systems move over the country, so soils are going to be sodden,” he said.

“With the next bout of heavy rain and strong winds there is the potential for impacts to happen faster - such as slips, or trees coming down, or the risk of power cuts with the wind and rain together.”

While the rain was likely to ease Wednesday, there was more rain forecast to hit from the north on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s not a perfect start to the school holidays,” Ferris said. “The goal for the week will be to keep the kids happy inside.”

Earlier, Niwa said the system would contain an "atmospheric river".

These are weather episodes that produce many heavy and extreme rainfall events - typically twice the rainfall of a normal storm - especially on mountainous coasts.

As storms, they are typically five times longer than they are wide – that is, long and thin. Think of rivers of water in the sky, bucketing rain onto your head.

Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay were predicted to see 140mm of rain set to fall between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night.