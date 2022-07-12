Man desperately tried to save his drowning cousin during ill-fated waterfall swim

Mikhail Buchanan, 26, is missing and believed to have drowned after going swimming with his cousin at Maruia Falls, near Murchison. His uncle, known as Clay, explains what his son said happened after the pair jumped into the water.

Details of a young man’s final moments before he drowned and the desperate efforts of a cousin to save him have come to light more than a fortnight after he disappeared while swimming at a South Island waterfall.

Mikhail Buchanan, 26, is missing and believed to have drowned at Maruia Falls, near Murchison, after he jumped into the treacherous water with his cousin, Jona, on June 24.

Police continue to scan the water in the area where he went missing and are using drones to help their search when conditions allow.

Clay's Tall Stories/Supplied Mikhail Buchanan’s body has not been found, more than two weeks after he got into trouble at Maruia Falls.

The pair stopped to swim at the popular stop-off point on State Highway 65 in the Tasman district as they made their way to Christchurch.

Buchanan’s uncle, who is known as Clay on his YouTube platform Clay’s Tall Stories, shared a video from the falls explaining the terrifying moment his cousin saw him disappear under the water.

According to Clay, his son Jona, an experienced white water kayaking instructor, jumped from a high ledge beside the falls and managed to swim back to rocks.

He was about to tell his cousin not to come in as the water was too swift, but Buchanan had already jumped.

Clay's Tall Stories/Supplied Mikhail Buchanan was a talented musician.

The falls are notorious for having strong undercurrents, and Buchanan quickly got into trouble in the chilly water.

Cold and tired, Jona jumped back into the water and tried to save his cousin, but had to abandon the rescue when a panicked Buchanan climbed onto him and began to push him under.

“Eventually my son had to let him go because he himself was in trouble,” Clay said.

Jona then saw Buchanan lose consciousness and tried to pull him out, but couldn’t because he was too weak.

With the water temperature only 8C, Jona then struggled to get ashore as he became hypothermic.

Clay's Tall Stories/Supplied The 26-year-old went swimming with his cousin, Jona, as they drove to Christchurch.

Eventually, Jona managed to get a hand on the last bit of bank he could. If he hadn’t, his father believes he would also have drowned.

A bystander then grabbed him and pulled him out to safety.

Buchanan’s body has not been found in the more than two weeks since the incident, despite an extensive search, but his uncle said the family have closure because Jona saw him go under the water and knew he had drowned.

He described his son’s survival as a miracle, saying it could have easily been a double tragedy.

Lois Moreland/Stuff The pair jumped from a ledge at the edge of Maruia Falls.

Jona was admitted to Nelson Hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

It is the second time he has endured a traumatic water experience after he saved a girl’s life in the North Island at a river rafting company two years ago.

The girl had been underwater for around four minutes and wasn’t breathing, but Jona and the team at the company managed to revive her.

Now he’s grieving the loss of his cousin, a talented musician who has been described as a “wonderful person” and a “lyrical genius”.

Stuff Mikhail Buchanan won a national rapping competition in 2016.

Also known as Mikhail Anderson, Buchanan, from Christchurch, had a close relationship with his uncle, spending a lot of time on his farm.

“I loved him very much … life is hard sometimes,” Clay said. “I didn’t think it could get any harder, but it has.”

Created by the 1929 Murchison earthquake, Maruia Falls is an 11m waterfall and is considered treacherous, with several people drowning in the past decade.

In 2017, Breanna Charlotte Lattimore, 24, died after she was pulled under by an eddy when swimming at the bottom of the falls.

In 2014, then conservation minister Nick Smith called for a review of safety barriers and signs at the falls after Christchurch man Darryl Rolton, 54, died while trying to rescue a friend who was sucked over the falls while swimming in a pool above them.