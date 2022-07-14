Pensioner suffered 'crazy side effects' coming off opioid pain medication

After waiting more than two years for a hip replacement Russell Agnew then had problems coming off the pain relief drugs he had been taking.

A pensioner says he was in a dark place when coming off opioid painkiller medication in the weeks after receiving a hip replacement.

Russell Agnew, 74, said he was prescribed daily morphine and fentanyl to dull the intense pain in his hip for at least a year before receiving hip replacement surgery.

The hip pain vanished following the surgery in September 2020, and he was taken off the drugs at the same time.

In the weeks that followed, Agnew said he suffered physical distress and mental health issues which he put down to coming off the drugs.

His legs shook uncontrollably, he did not sleep for six days, he didn’t want to eat, and his mental health deteriorated, he said.

Agnew believed the Southern District Health Board should have given him a plan to come off the morphine and fentanyl, which he said was prescribed to him in daily doses due to the extreme hip pain.

Only the support of his daughter and GP helped him through the ordeal, he said.

“The side effects were just crazy. I wasn’t any good for a while, it was quite serious. I could have done myself in quite easily. There should be something in place to help people come off the drugs.”

He had not expected it because he had never been a drug user, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Russell Agnew’s excruciating hip pain disappeared after receiving hip replacement surgery in 2021.

The dark times lasted about two months, with Agnew saying he visited his GP most days for the first week to find a mix of medications that would help ease his distress.

The GP visits were financially costly at about $60 a pop, and he also received mental health counselling, he said.

While waiting for his operation Agnew had closed his garage workshop business because his hip was too painful to work - he likened the pain to a knife being stuck into his hip despite being on the heavy painkillers.

His garage closure, ongoing hip pain and subsequent drug withdrawal could all have been avoided if he had received his hip operation in a timely manner, he said.

“They need to sort the health system out and get these jobs done.”

Southern District Health Board deputy chief operating officer Simon Donlevy said most patients did not need assistance in withdrawing from opioid drugs once the source of the pain was removed, “therefore there are no programmes to assist with this”.

“We would expect that the General Practitioner would take the lead with managing this problem should it arise,” he said.

The service manager at Agnew’s GP centre said they would not be commenting, citing privacy.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Russell Agnew’s hip ball joint that gave him years of extricating pain. It was replaced in an operation in September 2021.

Agnew said he was first told he needed a hip replacement in late 2018 but did not receive one until September 2020.

When Stuff featured a story on his plight in early 2020, seven months before he received the operation, the health board said his wait had been longer than ideal.

A reason given for the delays in people’s surgeries was a shortage of orthopaedic surgeons.

This week, Donlevy said there had been no additional resourcing of the orthopaedic departments in the Southern District, and the waiting list for hip and knee surgeries had not reduced.

“The major issue that has been faced over the last two years has been the postponement of surgeries due to Covid and the lack of resourced beds rather than a lack of surgeons to undertake the work.”

The waiting time for hip surgery had increased since 2020, but the health board could not define by how much as it depended on the priority assigned to the surgery, Donlevy said.

Hospitals in the Southern district were utilising multiple resources to reduce the wait for hip and knee surgeries, including outsourcing of surgery, using private hospitals and creating innovations to reduce the time patients needed to remain in hospital.

Where to get help