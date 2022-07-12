Weather: Deep low storm bringing heavy rain, 120kph gusts and snow

Severe weather warnings and watches cover much of the country. The Far South is the only area currently not under some type of severe weather warning or watch.

Severe weather has arrived for most of the country

There are warnings in place for wind, rain and snow around both islands

Cook Strait ferry crossings are set to be rough thanks to large swells

Auckland commuters should delay morning travel as high winds threaten the Harbour Bridge

Christchurch drivers should expect surface water on roads

Canterbury High Country should expect snow down to 400m

Most of the country can expect a stormy morning with heavy rain, high winds and snow forecast for almost all regions.

According to more than 40 weather warnings issued by MetService, parts of Canterbury should expect heavy rain – 70mm to 90mm – from 7am until the early hours of Wednesday, and snow above 500m.

MetService is also forecasting heavy rain for Coromandel Peninsula, Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, North Taranaki, Waikato, Taupō and Taihape, Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, the Tararua Range, the Tasman region, and the entire East Coast of the country from Tologa Bay to Clutha.

The bad weather began on Monday, with heavy rain and wind moving south down the country.

Cook Strait ferry company Interislander said people booked to sail on Tuesday should be aware the forecast was for strong southerlies and swells higher than four metres.

“We are not expecting cancellations, but there are possible delays,” it wrote on its Facebook page.

“If the swell is strong around Tory Channel we may divert through the northern entrance which takes an extra hour longer.”

Cook Strait ferry crossings are set to be rough, with 4m swells forecast, and most of the country covered by weather warnings for wind, rain and snow.

Snow is forecast for the Canterbury High Country, North Otago, Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes.

Strong winds are expected along the West Coast of the South Island, Banks Peninsula, Tasman, the Marlborough Sounds, and the entire North Island except for Gisborne.

In Buller and Westland, this could reach gale-strength on Tuesday morning, with gusts of 120 to 140kph in exposed places set to cause widespread damage to trees, power lines and roofs.

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the intensity would pick up through Tuesday, but the good news was the storm would move through pretty quickly. The bad news was that because the rainfall would be so intense, it might cause damage.

High winds close the Auckland Harbour Bridge in February, as a low pressure system worked its way over the country. (File photo)

“In the last seven days we’ve already seen two weather systems move over the country, so soils are going to be sodden,” he said.

While the rain was likely to ease Wednesday, there was more rain forecast to hit from the north on Thursday and Friday, he said. “It’s not a perfect start to the school holidays.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager for maintenance and operations, Mark Owen, said to expect slips, rockfalls, fallen trees and other hazards in the lower North Island and upper South Island.

“You never know what might be around the next corner. It is vital drivers drive to the conditions, expect the unexpected, and be prepared for delays and disruptions,” he said.

Auckland commuters were asked to delay morning travel, with high winds expected until 9am on Tuesday, with gusts to reach 110kph.

Auckland Transport real time and response manager Rachel Cara said even if there wasn’t a full closure of the Harbour Bridge in the morning, bus services could still be affected by precautions put in place.

“When wind reach the sorts of levels we’re expecting tomorrow morning we expect to see disruptions to our Northern Express services, along with buses travelling from Glenfield, Beach Haven and Takapuna,” she said.

“We also ask our ferry passengers to check to see whether their services are still running as usual, as our ferry operators often cancel trips or replace them by road depending on the conditions.”