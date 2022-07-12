Queenstown and Dunedin bus services reduced due to driver shortage

Bus services in Dunedin and Queenstown are being reduced due to driver shortages. (File photo)

Otago Regional Council transport manager Doug Rodgers said the new timetable would come into effect on July 19.

The reduced timetable will be the same seven days a week in Queenstown. In Dunedin the reduced timetable will operate on weekdays, with normal weekend services running.

In both areas it would provide greater reliability following disruptions, he said.

There were not enough drivers to operate all routes or trips daily.

“The move will mean some reductions to the service but should mean far fewer cancellations and allow for a more reliable service for passengers,” Rodgers said.

Bus drivers had been affected by the new wave of Covid-19 and winter illnesses and this was coupled with a national shortage of bus drivers.

Similar reductions are underway in many parts of New Zealand, including Wellington, where there have been up to 800 cancelled services a week, and Auckland.

In May, the Auckland Tramways Union estimated there were around 200 vacancies for bus drivers across the region.

There have also been reduced services in Christchurch and Hamilton due to driver shortages.

Rodgers said the Otago Regional Council had worked with operators to maintain provision at key times and ensure school services remained operational.

The updated timetable information would be available on the council website, on the Transit App and at the e-stops at the Dunedin Hub.

The Orbus Dunedin and Queenstown Facebook pages would also carry any major updates about the networks.