'Hysterical and very upset' man crossed three swollen fords to get help for friend trapped in ute

The road where the vehicle was swept away was closed.

It was about 9.30pm when Dave Warren heard banging on the door.

He was at home with his family in their North Taieri home, just outside Dunedin, keeping dry from the wild, wet weather that battered the country on Tuesday.

Warren opened the door to find a soaking wet man at his door, “very hysterical and very upset”.

The man was one of three people who became stuck in a ute which overturned in a nearby flooded ford.

While he and the driver survived, the body of the driver’s partner was found inside the vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Warren said the group ran into trouble trying to cross the ford at Silver Stream.

The man, who Warren thought was in his 30s, told him the front of the car lifted, began floating away and went over the ford with the back of the ute rolling over and trapping the group in the car.

“He was trapped in the back of the ute in the air bubble, just about to give up basically, he said, somehow he just managed to get out,” Warren said.

“He was very shook up, very, very, very disturbed by the whole experience.”

There were three fords in the area and the man had managed to get through two more to arrive at Warren’s door.

Melanie Helm/Supplied The ford in North Taieri, just outside Dunedin, was flooded on Wednesday.

“I don’t know how he got through them, the creeks were so high.”

The man had left the ford to find help, while his friend searched the banks for his partner.

Warren said his son went to help and found the driver “freezing and hysterical on the side of the river”.

“At that point I don’t think they knew whether she was out or not ... It would have been pitch dark for them, they wouldn’t have had any light.”

Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter chief pilot Graeme Gale said the rescue team battled “extreme” conditions at Silver Stream, including strong winds, low cloud and a significant amount of heavy rain.

Gale said only the back of the vehicle was out of the water when rescuers arrived after 9pm.

Melanie Helm/Supplied Silver Stream in flood – near where a vehicle was swept away on Tuesday.

One rescuer was winched down to the vehicle, where they attached a rope for a tow truck to pull the vehicle out.

“It was an intense and tricky job,” Gale said.

The area where the vehicle went in could get “very dangerous very quickly”, he said.

A “huge” number of people and multiple agencies were involved in the “tricky” rescue attempt.

​Local Melanie Helm, who runs the Waiora Scout Camp nearby, had been down to look at the stream about 8.30pm, not long before the fatal incident.

“The water was gushing. You couldn’t see the sides [of the ford],” Helm said.

Helm said locals knew when it was too dangerous to cross the ford during heavy rain. She said there were multiple road closure signs.

METSERVICE This has been the third dose of rain in the past 8 days for soggy parts of the North Island, and there is another one waiting in the wings, due to arrive late on Thursday.

It wasn’t the first time Warren had people show up at his door in the 20 years he lived in the area.

It had become “part of living out here”, he said.

“When we have these big flood events, there is always somebody trying to get through the fords and gets caught.”

About 12 years ago, he said, a tramper had died in one of the fords while attempting a crossing. The year before they moved into the house, another person had been washed away on their motorbike.

“People getting stuck, pig hunters losing their dogs ... looking for places, car got stuck, it has eased off over the years. Last night was unusual to be honest.”

He said people relied on their big vehicles and “just make bad judgments”.

“People underestimate how much force there is in the water.”

Tuesday’s weather was not the worst the family had seen and Warren had seen the creeks with higher water levels. However, they were “too high for people to be going through”.

Melanie Helm/Supplied A bridge at Silver Stream near Silverstream Valley Rd, the only way in and out of the Waiora Scout Camp near where the incident happened. This photo was taken on Wednesday morning.

“This guy last night, he won’t forget that for the rest of his life, he is going to be traumatised. He said he will never come out this way again just because of the memories it is going to carry with it, just being in the back of that ute.”

Officers were investigating the death on behalf of the coroner, police said.

Night of river rescues

Meanwhile, in North Canterbury, a man in his 20s got into trouble when his car and caravan became surrounded by water in Birch Hill Rd, near the Okuku River.

A rescue helicopter arrived at the scene at 10.07pm.

GCH Aviation general manager Simon Duncan said the weather was “quite extreme”, with strong winds, low cloud and a significant amount of heavy rain.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A car is submerged in the Heathcote River after flooding in Ashgrove Tce in Christchurch.

The crew was able to land on an island near where the man was with his five dogs.

Duncan said the crew placed the dogs into a stretcher bag to carry them in the helicopter with the man and took them all to a nearby police car for safety.

A police spokesperson said a police unit and Coastguard attended.

In Christchurch, a person escaped unscathed from a crashed car that ended up in the flood-swollen Heathcote River on Tuesday evening.

A family member at the scene on Wednesday said the driver got herself out of the car.

Emergency services were called to Ashgrove Tce in Somerfield just before 8pm.

The vehicle was still in the river on Wednesday morning.