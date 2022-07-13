Person dies after vehicle swept away in flooded stream

A person has died after a vehicle was swept away in the flooded Silver Stream in North Taieri, just outside of Dunedin.

A person has died after a vehicle was swept away in a flooded stream in north Taieri, just outside Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a helicopter was dispatched shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle was washed away while attempting to cross a ford at Silver Stream near Silverstream Valley Road.

A spokesperson for Roslyn Fire Station said three people were inside at the time.

Two people were able to get out, but a third was unaccounted for.

A body was found inside the vehicle on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Officers are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

In Christchurch, a person was rescued from a crashed car that washed down a flood-swollen river on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Ashgrove Tce in Somerfield just before 8pm after receiving reports of a car in the flooded Heathcote River.

Alden Williams/Stuff A flooded Heathcote River on Tuesday evening after a car was washed away.

A police spokesperson said there was one person in the vehicle and they were rescued

The person was in the care of St John last night, but the vehicle remained fully submerged in the river.

Another vehicle was stuck in the riverbed of the Okuku River off Birch Hill Rd in North Canterbury.

Police said a helicopter had been dispatched shortly before 9pm to pick up the driver.