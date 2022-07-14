Classic 1972 Holden that's had three NZ prime ministers in front seat up for sale

The mood-finding 1972 Holden Kingswood was made road-ready by Blackwells Holden in Christchurch.

An iconic Holden that has had three New Zealand prime ministers in the front seat is up for sale.

The 1972 Holden Kingswood, used for nationwide media coverage in the Kingswood Election Tour in 2005 and 2017, has seen its last election tour.

Owner and veteran Stuff journalist Martin van Beynen drove the car from Bluff to Cape Reinga to gauge the mood of the nation leading up to the elections.

The car has had three prime ministers in the front seat: Helen Clark in 2005 and Bill English and Jacinda Ardern in 2017.

It holds a lot of memories for van Beynen, and it will be “quite a wrench” to see it go, he said.

“You don't see many around any more, especially straight ones like this one which is almost entirely original,” he said.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Martin van Beynen and Prime Minister Helen Clark get cosy on the bench seat in front of the steps of Parliament in 2005.

The car has been a part of the van Beynen family for 27 years.

“I remember exactly when we bought it because our second child had just been born. We used it for the wedding of our son last year, and it was almost a bigger hit than the couple.”

As it reaches the half century mark, van Beynen has accepted it’s time to sell the car.

“We don't use it that often any more and it's just been sitting in the garage and only used for the odd trip and to keep it going.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to Martin van Beynen in the front seat of the Holden Kingswood.

“It needs someone with the skills, money and the time to give it the attention and love it deserves. I hope it goes to a good home.”

He was “delighted” to see the car had reached more than $35,000 on the Trademe auction.

“I'm not sure if it will go much higher, but we will see.”

Van Beynen thinks the interest in the car is down to it touching a chord with many Kiwis.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The 1972 Holden Kingswood HQ is up for sale.

“It was a family car and lots of people have good memories of going places in the big Holden and having a good time.”

His dad was a mechanic and the family had an orange HQ Holden.

“He loved it and totally reconditioned it. We needed a big car because we were a family of eight.

“It's become a symbol of some sort. You still see ads on TV where they use an old Holden as a sort of everyman's vehicle,” van Beynen said.

Not many cars of this age can boast having three prime ministers in the front seat.

Van Beynen likes to think it's played a part in the politicians’ success.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The Kingswood waits on the steps of Parliament in Wellington in 2005.

“When we went around the country to get the mood of the nation before the elections, it helped to break the ice and gave us a hook. Only Bill English drove it, and he was excellent.”

Van Beynen remembers driving the car right up to the foot of the stairs at parliament during the 2005 Kingswood Tour when Helen Clark was interviewed in the front seat.

“When she got in she sat on my hand. I’m one of the few men that can say they touched Helen Clark’s bottom,” van Beynen said.

"A delegation from Canada arrived carrying the Canadian speaker. I was told afterwards they thought the Kingswood was the prime minister's car."

The Trademe auction closes on July 19.